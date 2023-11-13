https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/eu-shortens-duration-of-venezuela-sanctions-over-progress-in-election-talks-1114928190.html

EU Shortens Duration of Venezuela Sanctions Over Progress in Election Talks

The Council of the European Union shortened on Monday the duration of a renewed arms embargo and individual sanctions against Venezuela from one year to six months in light of a recent breakthrough in talks between the South American nation's government and opposition.

"In view of the situation in Venezuela, the Council today decided exceptionally to extend its restrictive measures for six months only instead of one year, until 14 May 2024," it said in a statement. The EU praised the deal reached by Venezuelan negotiators in Barbados in October, which set conditions for holding a competitive election in Venezuela. The council stressed it would consider lifting or easing the sanctions once the agreement takes effect. The EU imposed sanctions on Venezuela after the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro won a majority of governorships in the 2017 regional elections, seen as unfair in Brussels.

