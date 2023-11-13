International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/russia-expects-to-sign-new-contracts-on-sidelines-of-dubai-airshow---rostec-ceo-1114922195.html
Russia Expects to Sign New Contracts on Sidelines of Dubai Airshow - Rostec CEO
Russia Expects to Sign New Contracts on Sidelines of Dubai Airshow - Rostec CEO
Russia expects to sign new export contracts on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow-2023 international exhibition, the head of Russia's state-owned defense corporation Rostec, Sergey Chemezov, said on Monday.
2023-11-13T11:59+0000
2023-11-13T11:59+0000
world
sergey chemezov
russia
dubai
rostec
rosoboronexport
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107572/27/1075722740_0:0:3101:1745_1920x0_80_0_0_2ff1ff75131348bd5114eba6be495a9c.jpg
"We will not comment on the contracts yet. I hope there will be some of course, we have a lot of talks, meetings planned, [we] judge by the results," Chemezov told reporters. He said that following the launch of Russian military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, the interest in Russian military machinery, including aviation, has increased, as it is actively employed in the battlefield. He added that the priority for the Russian defense industry, however, remains to provide enough equipment for the Russian military. The Dubai Airshow-2023 exhibition will run until November 17. The Russian display under the auspices of Rostec's arms exporter, Rosoboronexport, includes products made by the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), Russian Helicopters, Roselectronics, Kalashnikov Concern, Concern Radio-Electronic Technologies (KRET) and other holdings.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/from-assault-rifles-to-super-heavy-transport-plane-russia-wows-at-dubai-airshow-1114919487.html
russia
dubai
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107572/27/1075722740_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7694274c7e5d9aacc29a5b2252f8a3d2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
new contracts, dubai airshow, dubai airshow-2023 international exhibition, russia's state-owned defense corporation rostec
new contracts, dubai airshow, dubai airshow-2023 international exhibition, russia's state-owned defense corporation rostec

Russia Expects to Sign New Contracts on Sidelines of Dubai Airshow - Rostec CEO

11:59 GMT 13.11.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankRostec
Rostec - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
DUBAI (Sputnik) - Russia expects to sign new export contracts on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow-2023 international exhibition, the head of Russia's state-owned defense corporation Rostec, Sergey Chemezov, said on Monday.
"We will not comment on the contracts yet. I hope there will be some of course, we have a lot of talks, meetings planned, [we] judge by the results," Chemezov told reporters.
He said that following the launch of Russian military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, the interest in Russian military machinery, including aviation, has increased, as it is actively employed in the battlefield. He added that the priority for the Russian defense industry, however, remains to provide enough equipment for the Russian military.
"Nevertheless, we continue [promoting military equipment for export], we sign contracts. We have a large order portfolio and we are gradually 'closing' it," Chemezov said.
Ilyushin Il-76MD-90A in flight. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2023
Military
From Assault Rifles to Super Heavy Transport Plane: Russia Wows at Dubai Airshow
11:31 GMT
The Dubai Airshow-2023 exhibition will run until November 17. The Russian display under the auspices of Rostec's arms exporter, Rosoboronexport, includes products made by the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), Russian Helicopters, Roselectronics, Kalashnikov Concern, Concern Radio-Electronic Technologies (KRET) and other holdings.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала