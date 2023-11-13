https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/russia-expects-to-sign-new-contracts-on-sidelines-of-dubai-airshow---rostec-ceo-1114922195.html

Russia Expects to Sign New Contracts on Sidelines of Dubai Airshow - Rostec CEO

Russia expects to sign new export contracts on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow-2023 international exhibition, the head of Russia's state-owned defense corporation Rostec, Sergey Chemezov, said on Monday.

"We will not comment on the contracts yet. I hope there will be some of course, we have a lot of talks, meetings planned, [we] judge by the results," Chemezov told reporters. He said that following the launch of Russian military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, the interest in Russian military machinery, including aviation, has increased, as it is actively employed in the battlefield. He added that the priority for the Russian defense industry, however, remains to provide enough equipment for the Russian military. The Dubai Airshow-2023 exhibition will run until November 17. The Russian display under the auspices of Rostec's arms exporter, Rosoboronexport, includes products made by the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), Russian Helicopters, Roselectronics, Kalashnikov Concern, Concern Radio-Electronic Technologies (KRET) and other holdings.

