https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/russia-to-exhibit-heavy-transport-aircraft-abroad-for-first-time-in-29-years---rostec-1114867261.html
Russian state-owned defense corporation Rostec will present about 200 samples of military, dual-use and civilian products at the Dubai Airshow-2023 international exhibition, including the Ilyushin Il-76MD-90A aircraft, a heavy transport plane to be presented abroad for the first time since 1994, the company announced on Friday.
Russia to Exhibit Heavy Transport Aircraft Abroad for First Time in 29 Years - Rostec
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian state-owned defense corporation Rostec will present about 200 samples of military, dual-use and civilian products at the Dubai Airshow-2023 international exhibition, including the Ilyushin Il-76MD-90A aircraft, a heavy transport plane to be presented abroad for the first time since 1994, the company announced on Friday.
"The Rostec state corporation will present about 200 samples of military, dual-use and civilian products at the Dubai Airshow-2023 international exhibition. The main premiere will be the IL-76MD-90A heavy transport aircraft
— Russia has not presented this class of aircraft abroad since 1994," the company said in a statement.
The aircraft is a modernization of the IL-76MD jet, designed for transportation and airlift delivery of military equipment, personnel, evacuation of the wounded and sick. The new model is equipped with new PS-90A-76 engines, modernized chassis, reinforced and lightened wing, a "glass cockpit" with multifunctional screens and the latest defense complex, the statement added.
In addition, the modernized Ka-32A11M firefighting helicopter with the latest SP-32 fire extinguishing system and water cannon, as well as a shortened Kalashnikov AK-19 assault rifle in 5.56 mm caliber will be showcased for the first time at the Dubai air show
.
Other models on display will include the Ka-52 combat reconnaissance and attack helicopter, Russia's first offshore helicopter, the 24-seat Mi-171A3
, and an ambulance version of the Ansat light helicopter with a medical module.
The exhibition will be held from November 13-17, where the Russian exposition under the auspices of Rostec's Rosoboronexport will include products of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC)
, Russian Helicopters, Roselectronics, Kalashnikov Concern, High-Precision Complexes Concern Radio-Electronic Technologies (KRET) and other holdings.