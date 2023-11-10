https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/russia-to-exhibit-heavy-transport-aircraft-abroad-for-first-time-in-29-years---rostec-1114867261.html

Russia to Exhibit Heavy Transport Aircraft Abroad for First Time in 29 Years - Rostec

Russian state-owned defense corporation Rostec will present about 200 samples of military, dual-use and civilian products at the Dubai Airshow-2023 international exhibition, including the Ilyushin Il-76MD-90A aircraft, a heavy transport plane to be presented abroad for the first time since 1994, the company announced on Friday.

"The Rostec state corporation will present about 200 samples of military, dual-use and civilian products at the Dubai Airshow-2023 international exhibition. The main premiere will be the IL-76MD-90A heavy transport aircraft — Russia has not presented this class of aircraft abroad since 1994," the company said in a statement. The aircraft is a modernization of the IL-76MD jet, designed for transportation and airlift delivery of military equipment, personnel, evacuation of the wounded and sick. The new model is equipped with new PS-90A-76 engines, modernized chassis, reinforced and lightened wing, a "glass cockpit" with multifunctional screens and the latest defense complex, the statement added. In addition, the modernized Ka-32A11M firefighting helicopter with the latest SP-32 fire extinguishing system and water cannon, as well as a shortened Kalashnikov AK-19 assault rifle in 5.56 mm caliber will be showcased for the first time at the Dubai air show. Other models on display will include the Ka-52 combat reconnaissance and attack helicopter, Russia's first offshore helicopter, the 24-seat Mi-171A3, and an ambulance version of the Ansat light helicopter with a medical module. The exhibition will be held from November 13-17, where the Russian exposition under the auspices of Rostec's Rosoboronexport will include products of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), Russian Helicopters, Roselectronics, Kalashnikov Concern, High-Precision Complexes Concern Radio-Electronic Technologies (KRET) and other holdings.

