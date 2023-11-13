https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/secret-service-reportedly-protecting-naomi-biden-opens-fire-to-prevent-car-break-in-1114928854.html

Secret Service Reportedly Protecting Naomi Biden Opens Fire to Prevent Car Break-In

US Secret Services agents opened fire on people attempting to break into a government vehicle in Washington, DC, the Secret Service said on Monday, with media reports saying that the break-in attempt happened outside Naomi Biden's home.

"On Nov. 12 around 11:58 p.m. in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, DC, Secret Service agents encountered possibly three individuals breaking a window on a parked and unoccupied government vehicle. During this encounter, a federal agent discharged a service weapon and it is believed no one was struck," the statement said. The suspects immediately fled the scene, and the authorities issued a regional bulletin to supporting units, the Secret Service added. The Secret Service did not clarify the location where the incident occurred. However, ABC News reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, that it happened outside the Georgetown home of the president’s granddaughter.

