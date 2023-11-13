International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/secret-service-reportedly-protecting-naomi-biden-opens-fire-to-prevent-car-break-in-1114928854.html
Secret Service Reportedly Protecting Naomi Biden Opens Fire to Prevent Car Break-In
Secret Service Reportedly Protecting Naomi Biden Opens Fire to Prevent Car Break-In
US Secret Services agents opened fire on people attempting to break into a government vehicle in Washington, DC, the Secret Service said on Monday, with media reports saying that the break-in attempt happened outside Naomi Biden's home.
2023-11-13T16:23+0000
2023-11-13T16:23+0000
americas
us
georgetown
washington
dc
white house
us secret service
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/15/1097677771_0:0:3065:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_d5bd32664f918a8742aa6ddd3f8d8bc1.jpg
"On Nov. 12 around 11:58 p.m. in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, DC, Secret Service agents encountered possibly three individuals breaking a window on a parked and unoccupied government vehicle. During this encounter, a federal agent discharged a service weapon and it is believed no one was struck," the statement said. The suspects immediately fled the scene, and the authorities issued a regional bulletin to supporting units, the Secret Service added. The Secret Service did not clarify the location where the incident occurred. However, ABC News reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, that it happened outside the Georgetown home of the president’s granddaughter.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/bidens-dog-bites-again-leaving-secret-service-bodyguard-needing-treatment-1113736265.html
americas
washington
dc
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/15/1097677771_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_cfc3a7ba18b76db4f520cd3744ba7ffb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
secret service, naomi biden, homeless in us, american homeless, drug addict in us, drug addictions in us, american drug addict, high americans, car break-in, break-in attempt, biden's granddaughter, granddaughter of us president, attack on biden, attack on naomi biden
secret service, naomi biden, homeless in us, american homeless, drug addict in us, drug addictions in us, american drug addict, high americans, car break-in, break-in attempt, biden's granddaughter, granddaughter of us president, attack on biden, attack on naomi biden

Secret Service Reportedly Protecting Naomi Biden Opens Fire to Prevent Car Break-In

16:23 GMT 13.11.2023
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite A U.S. Secret Service officer takes a position in the street as President Donald Trump's motorcade arrives at the White House after golfing at his Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va., in Washington, Nov. 8, 2020, a day after was defeated by President-elect Joe Biden. The National Archives has requested a probe of “the potential unauthorized deletion” of text messages the Secret Service sent and received around the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
 A U.S. Secret Service officer takes a position in the street as President Donald Trump's motorcade arrives at the White House after golfing at his Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va., in Washington, Nov. 8, 2020, a day after was defeated by President-elect Joe Biden. The National Archives has requested a probe of “the potential unauthorized deletion” of text messages the Secret Service sent and received around the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2023
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US Secret Services agents opened fire on people attempting to break into a government vehicle in Washington, DC, the Secret Service said on Monday, with media reports saying that the break-in attempt happened outside Naomi Biden's home.
"On Nov. 12 around 11:58 p.m. in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, DC, Secret Service agents encountered possibly three individuals breaking a window on a parked and unoccupied government vehicle. During this encounter, a federal agent discharged a service weapon and it is believed no one was struck," the statement said.
The suspects immediately fled the scene, and the authorities issued a regional bulletin to supporting units, the Secret Service added.
President Joe Biden's dog Commander looks out from the balcony during a pardoning ceremony for the national Thanksgiving turkeys at the White House in Washington, Nov. 21, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2023
Americas
Biden's Dog Bites Again, Leaving Secret Service Bodyguard Needing Treatment
27 September, 19:53 GMT
The Secret Service did not clarify the location where the incident occurred. However, ABC News reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, that it happened outside the Georgetown home of the president’s granddaughter.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала