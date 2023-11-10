https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/biden-to-reaffirm-us-not-supporting-taiwan-independence-at-xi-meeting-on-nov-15-1114867688.html
Biden to Reaffirm US 'Not Supporting' Taiwan Independence at Xi Meeting on Nov. 15
President Joe Biden will reaffirm to Chinese President Xi Jinping next week that the US is committed to One China policy and does not support Taiwan's independence, a senior administration official told reporters.
Biden and Xi will hold a bilateral meeting in San Francisco on November 15 on the margins of the APEC Leaders's Summit to discuss a range of bilateral issues, including regional and global matters. Under the One China policy, the United States acknowledges China's position that Taiwan is part of China.Biden and Xi will also discuss the US-China bilateral relationship, strengthening open lines of communication and managing competition responsibly, the official said. The two leaders will also discuss a range of regional and global issues, the official added. The US president will enter the meeting confident in the US approach to China."We're looking to stabilize the relationship in ways that support our partners and our alliances and also support the American people," the official said.The US expects China to be around as a major player on the world stage in the coming decades, the official added."We also believe that intense competition requires and demands intense diplomacy," the senior administration official told reporters. "We’re clear eyed about this. We know efforts to shape or reform China over several decades have failed."Biden is expected to discuss with Xi Jinping restoring military-to-military communications between the two countries, the senior US administration official told reporters."We will also reiterate our readiness to conduct diplomacy with North Korea and our determination to take steps to deter provocations and to seek the full denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," the official said.The meeting will be the first meeting between Biden and Xi since they last met in Bali in November 2022. The meeting will be the second in-person talk between the two leaders, and their seventh interaction since the beginning of the Biden administration.
Biden and Xi will hold a bilateral meeting
in San Francisco on November 15 on the margins of the APEC Leaders's Summit to discuss a range of bilateral issues, including regional
and global matters.
"I think our goal into the meeting will be to reaffirm, of course, the US One China policy, our focus on maintaining the status quo, our focus on ensuring there's peace and stability," the official said. "I think when you talk about reassurance and I think part of this is trying to you know, again, ensure that we're clear we are not supportive of Taiwan independence."
Under the One China policy, the United States acknowledges China's position that Taiwan is part of China.
Biden and Xi will also discuss the US-China bilateral relationship, strengthening open lines of communication and managing competition responsibly, the official said. The two leaders will also discuss a range of regional and global issues, the official added. The US president will enter the meeting confident in the US approach to China.
"We're looking to stabilize the relationship in ways that support our partners and our alliances and also support the American people," the official said.
The US expects China to be around as a major player on the world stage in the coming decades, the official added.
"We also believe that intense competition requires and demands intense diplomacy," the senior administration official told reporters. "We’re clear eyed about this. We know efforts to shape or reform China over several decades have failed."
Biden is expected to discuss with Xi Jinping restoring military-to-military communications between the two countries, the senior US administration official told reporters.
"I will say that the President [Biden] has been determined to take the necessary steps to restore what we believe are essential communications between the United States and China on the military side and we'll have more to say about that next week," the official said. "I anticipate we will plan to have a discussion about this next week."
"We will also reiterate our readiness to conduct diplomacy with North Korea and our determination to take steps to deter provocations and to seek the full denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," the official said.
The meeting will be the first meeting between Biden and Xi since they last met in Bali in November 2022. The meeting will be the second in-person talk between the two leaders, and their seventh interaction since the beginning of the Biden administration.