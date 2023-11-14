LIVE UPDATES: Basement Stocked With Weapons Found Under Gaza Hospital, Says IDF

IDF Will Coordinate Transfer of Incubators for Infants to Shifa Hospital

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday that it would coordinate the transfer of incubators for newborns to Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip.

"Following the IDF's offer of humanitarian assistance to the director general of the Shifa Hospital, the IDF initiated a humanitarian effort to coordinate transfer of incubators from a hospital in Israel to the Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip … The IDF is willing to work with any reliable mediating party to ensure the transfer of the incubators," the IDF said on Telegram.