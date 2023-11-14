LIVE UPDATES: Basement Stocked With Weapons Found Under Gaza Hospital, Says IDF
In early October, the militant Palestinian group Hamas launched an attack on Israel from Gaza, breaching the border and unleashing brutal violence and a barrage of rockets. Israel responded with airstrikes, a blockade of Gaza, and a ground invasion of the enclave, home to more than two million people.
Hostilities have torn the Middle East apart for more than a month since early October, when Hamas launched a massive rocket attack from Gaza into Israel, breaching the border and killing and abducting people in nearby Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip.
On 27 October, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion into Gaza with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas and rescuing the hostages.
On Monday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that the Palestinian movement Hamas ceased to exist as an organized military structure in the north of the Gaza Strip, after the Israeli military inflicted significant damage to the units of the movement.
The death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to 11,240 including 4,630 children, according to the region's media office. More than 50 percent of the housing units in the Gaza Strip have been reportedly damaged by Israeli strikes.
05:11 GMT 14.11.2023
IDF Will Coordinate Transfer of Incubators for Infants to Shifa Hospital
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday that it would coordinate the transfer of incubators for newborns to Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip.
"Following the IDF's offer of humanitarian assistance to the director general of the Shifa Hospital, the IDF initiated a humanitarian effort to coordinate transfer of incubators from a hospital in Israel to the Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip … The IDF is willing to work with any reliable mediating party to ensure the transfer of the incubators," the IDF said on Telegram.
05:11 GMT 14.11.2023
IDF Says Found Basement With Weapons Under Hospital in Gaza
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has discovered underground infrastructure beneath Rantisi Hospital in Gaza that was allegedly used by Hamas to store weapons and hold hostages, IDF spokesperson RDML Daniel Hagari said on Monday.
"I just got back from Gaza, where I joined an operation inside the Rantisi Children’s Hospital. I went to the hospital with a video camera and personally documented more concrete evidence … that Hamas uses hospitals as an instrument of war. Underneath the hospital, in the basement, we found: a Hamas command-and-control center; suicide-bomb vests; grenades; AK-47 assault rifles; explosive devices; RPGs and other weapons, computers, money … And we also found signs that indicated that Hamas held hostages here," Hagari told a briefing.