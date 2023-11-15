https://sputnikglobe.com/20231115/houthi-leader-threatens-to-attack-israels-ships-in-red-sea-1114964602.html

Houthi Leader Threatens to Attack Israel's Ships in Red Sea

The leader of Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis and controlling the country's north, on Tuesday threatened to attack Israeli ships in the Red Sea to support Palestinian movements in the Gaza Strip.

"Our attacks on the enemy with rockets and drones will continue. Our planning for additional operations will continue against all Zionist facilities that we can reach in Palestine or outside Palestine, and we will not hesitate to do so. We will spare no effort at the military level, using the available means, and our brothers in the rocket forces are conducting operations in the south of occupied Palestine," Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi said in a televised appearance on the Al Masirah broadcaster.He said the Houthis' "eyes are open to constantly monitor and search for any Israeli ship in the Red Sea, particularly in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the waters that border Yemeni waters, although Israeli ships disable devices in the Red Sea, they will not be able to hide," adding that the movement "will search for its ships and will not hesitate to attack them." Earlier in the day, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sare'e said via an unverified account on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the movement has fired "a salvo of ballistic missiles at various targets of the Israeli enemy in the occupied Palestinian territories," including the city of Eilat in southern Israel.He added that the launch came 24 hours after "another military operation" carried out by the movement "with drones on the same targets." The spokesman also confirmed that the movement "will begin implementing the directives in terms of taking the appropriate measures against any Israeli vessel in the #RedSea" and will "not hesitate to target any Israeli vessel in the Red Sea or any place we can reach, starting from now." He added that the movement's attacks on Israel "will not stop until [the] Israeli aggression against Palestinian people in Gaza stops." On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel.On October 27, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion inside the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. The conflict has resulted in the deaths of around 1,200 people in Israel and over 11,000 in the Gaza Strip.

