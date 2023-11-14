International
WATCH LIVE: Pro-Israel Rally Held in Washington, DC
Pro-Israel Rally Held in Washington, DC
Pro-Israel Rally Held in Washington, DC
Since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and Tel Aviv's subsequent ground op in the Gaza Strip, American society has seen a noticeable division into those supporting Palestine and those standing with Israel. Numerous rallies have been held across the United States regarding the issue.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0e/1114956456_0:1:598:337_1920x0_80_0_0_bf7c7ee518adc2a33b19ce53fe5a61ac.jpg
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from a pro-Israel rally taking place in Washington, DC.Thousands are expected to gather for a rally organized by the Jewish Federations of North America and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations. The event, aimed at showing solidarity with Israel and calling for the release of hostages taken by Hamas amid the deepening conflict in Gaza.The rally, anticipating around 100,000 attendees according to a permit from the National Park Service, is a significant mobilization of support for Israel following a series of pro-Palestine protests. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser and the DC police, expecting tens of thousands, have even requested assistance from the National Guard for traffic safety.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Pro-Israel Rally Held in Washington, DC

Since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and Tel Aviv's subsequent ground op in the Gaza Strip, American society has seen a noticeable division into those supporting Palestine and those standing with Israel. Numerous rallies have been held across the United States regarding the issue.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from a pro-Israel rally taking place in Washington, DC.
Thousands are expected to gather for a rally organized by the Jewish Federations of North America and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations. The event, aimed at showing solidarity with Israel and calling for the release of hostages taken by Hamas amid the deepening conflict in Gaza.
The rally, anticipating around 100,000 attendees according to a permit from the National Park Service, is a significant mobilization of support for Israel following a series of pro-Palestine protests. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser and the DC police, expecting tens of thousands, have even requested assistance from the National Guard for traffic safety.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
