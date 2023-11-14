https://sputnikglobe.com/20231114/russian-foreign-trade-in-january-september-amounted-to-5302bln-1114943310.html

Russian Foreign Trade in January-September Amounted to $530.2Bln

Russia's foreign trade in the period from January to September amounted to $530.2 billion, the Russian Federal Customs Service said on Tuesday.

"Russia's trade in January-September amounted to $530.2 billion, with exports having amounted to $316.9 billion, imports — $213.3 billion," the service said in a statement, adding that the positive trade balance for the first nine months amounted to $103.6 billion. During the given period, exports amounted to $448.9 billion, and imports — $180.3 billion. Thus, Russian imports increased by 18.3%, and exports decreased by 29.4%. According to the service, Asian countries amounted for the largest share in Russia's trade in January-September, with exports worth $226.6 billion and imports worth $139.7 billion. The leaders in exports were mineral products with a share of about 60%, in imports — machinery and equipment (50.6%). As for Europe, exports from Russia fell by 69.9% to $65.3 billion, and imports decreased by 8.7% to $59.2 billion.

