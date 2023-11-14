https://sputnikglobe.com/20231114/russian-foreign-trade-in-january-september-amounted-to-5302bln-1114943310.html
Russian Foreign Trade in January-September Amounted to $530.2Bln
Russian Foreign Trade in January-September Amounted to $530.2Bln
Russia's foreign trade in the period from January to September amounted to $530.2 billion, the Russian Federal Customs Service said on Tuesday.
2023-11-14T09:47+0000
2023-11-14T09:47+0000
2023-11-14T09:47+0000
economy
russia
russian federal customs service (fcs)
business
trade
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101810/10/1018101096_0:116:3229:1932_1920x0_80_0_0_3b9f4c0892bde5b8e887cb14be1b2b6c.jpg
"Russia's trade in January-September amounted to $530.2 billion, with exports having amounted to $316.9 billion, imports — $213.3 billion," the service said in a statement, adding that the positive trade balance for the first nine months amounted to $103.6 billion. During the given period, exports amounted to $448.9 billion, and imports — $180.3 billion. Thus, Russian imports increased by 18.3%, and exports decreased by 29.4%. According to the service, Asian countries amounted for the largest share in Russia's trade in January-September, with exports worth $226.6 billion and imports worth $139.7 billion. The leaders in exports were mineral products with a share of about 60%, in imports — machinery and equipment (50.6%). As for Europe, exports from Russia fell by 69.9% to $65.3 billion, and imports decreased by 8.7% to $59.2 billion.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231107/russia-china-trade-up-277-in-10-months-of-2023-1114777224.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101810/10/1018101096_250:0:2981:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_104b627471a1ebeb76f89327094b18f8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia's foreign trade, russian federal customs service, foreign trade
russia's foreign trade, russian federal customs service, foreign trade
Russian Foreign Trade in January-September Amounted to $530.2Bln
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's foreign trade in the period from January to September amounted to $530.2 billion, the Russian Federal Customs Service said on Tuesday.
"Russia's trade in January-September amounted to $530.2 billion, with exports having amounted to $316.9 billion, imports — $213.3 billion," the service said in a statement, adding that the positive trade balance for the first nine months amounted to $103.6 billion.
During the given period, exports amounted to $448.9 billion, and imports — $180.3 billion. Thus, Russian imports
increased by 18.3%, and exports decreased by 29.4%.
According to the service, Asian countries amounted for the largest share in Russia's trade in January-September, with exports worth $226.6 billion and imports worth $139.7 billion. The leaders in exports were mineral products with a share of about 60%, in imports — machinery and equipment (50.6%).
As for Europe, exports from Russia fell by 69.9% to $65.3 billion, and imports decreased by 8.7% to $59.2 billion.