Sputnik News Agency Elevates Russia's Voice at Global Media Congress in UAE

Sputnik News Agency Elevates Russia's Voice at Global Media Congress in UAE

The annual Global Media Congress (GMC) in Abu Dhabi stands as a crucial international forum, playing a unique and influential role in shaping the global media industry. Taking place on November 14-16, the event is a convergence point for media professionals worldwide that offers a significant platform for discussions and cooperation.

The first GMC, held last year, saw prominent representation from Russia. Sputnik, in particular, played an active role, with its top management engaging in pivotal meetings and events, thereby enhancing Russia's media presence on the global stage.Sputnik's participation in the GMC underscores the importance of having robust Russian international news agencies. The agency's involvement in such high-profile events as the GMC not only expands its professional network, but also reinforces its status as a leading news source.The Sputnik’s participation promotes not only a more balanced and diverse media ecosystem, but also fruitful discussions on future trends.The Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center hosting the GMC will delve into critical topics such as digital technologies and artificial intelligence, under the overarching theme of "Shaping the Future of the Media Sector.” The congress, patronized by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and organized by ADNEC Group in partnership with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), emphasizes themes like Sustainability, Innovation and Emerging Technologies in the Media Sector, Sports Media, and The Future of Youth, Education, and Media.

