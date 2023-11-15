https://sputnikglobe.com/20231115/biden-meets-xi-in-san-francisco-1114980088.html

Biden Meets Xi in San Francisco

Biden Meets Xi in San Francisco

US President Joe Biden has welcomed Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping, who arrived earlier today for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit held on November 11-17 in San Francisco.

2023-11-15T19:10+0000

2023-11-15T19:10+0000

2023-11-15T19:19+0000

xi jinping

joe biden

san francisco

us

china

us-china relations

apec

apec summit

asia-pacific region

indo-asia-pacific region

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0f/1114980809_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3c5a42d1a9a3489f6616c43b85c3e947.jpg

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from the meeting between the leaders of United States and People's Republic of China. The talks are reportedly taking place at Filoli Estate, a country house and museum located about 40 km south of San Francisco.The presidents last met a year ago, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Indonesia on November 14, 2022. Since then, the already strained relations between the two countries have seen more difficulties, with the balloon incident, escalation around Taiwan, and hacking allegations being among the most obvious issues.According to the White House, Biden will bring up topics such as trade, China-Iran cooperation, and human rights concerns.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

san francisco

china

indo-asia-pacific region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Biden Meets Xi in San Francisco Biden Meets Xi in San Francisco 2023-11-15T19:10+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us-china relations, xi jinping, joe biden, xi-biden meeting, biden-xi meeting, biden-xi talks, xi-biden talks, us-china negotiations, china-us negotiations, xi-biden meeting at apec, us-china decoupling, us de-risking, us containment of china, china-russia relations, china hi-tech industry, chinese tech industry, us semiconductors, chips act, us semiconductor restrictions china, us-china trade war, us economy, biden poll numbers, apec summit, chinese president, chinese chairman, us president