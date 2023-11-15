Biden Meets Xi in San Francisco

International
US President Joe Biden has welcomed Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping, who arrived earlier today for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit held on November 11-17 in San Francisco.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from the meeting between the leaders of United States and People's Republic of China. The talks are reportedly taking place at Filoli Estate, a country house and museum located about 40 km south of San Francisco.The presidents last met a year ago, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Indonesia on November 14, 2022. Since then, the already strained relations between the two countries have seen more difficulties, with the balloon incident, escalation around Taiwan, and hacking allegations being among the most obvious issues.According to the White House, Biden will bring up topics such as trade, China-Iran cooperation, and human rights concerns.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
19:10 GMT 15.11.2023 (Updated: 19:19 GMT 15.11.2023)
© AFP 2023 / SAUL LOEBUS President Joe Biden (R) and China's President Xi Jinping (L) meet on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 14, 2022
US President Joe Biden has welcomed Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping, who arrived earlier today for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit held on November 11-17 in San Francisco.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from the meeting between the leaders of United States and People's Republic of China. The talks are reportedly taking place at Filoli Estate, a country house and museum located about 40 km south of San Francisco.
The presidents last met a year ago, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Indonesia on November 14, 2022. Since then, the already strained relations between the two countries have seen more difficulties, with the balloon incident, escalation around Taiwan, and hacking allegations being among the most obvious issues.
According to the White House, Biden will bring up topics such as trade, China-Iran cooperation, and human rights concerns.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
