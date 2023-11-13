https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/us-calling-on-israel-to-speed-up-gaza-operation-behind-closed-doors---russias-intel-service-1114926067.html

US Calling on Israel to Speed Up Gaza Operation Behind Closed Doors - Russia’s Intel Service

US Calling on Israel to Speed Up Gaza Operation Behind Closed Doors - Russia’s Intel Service

The United States is calling on Israel to accelerate its operation in the Gaza Strip behind closed doors as it may negatively affect President Joe Biden’s reelection bid in case of prolongation, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Monday.

2023-11-13T14:03+0000

2023-11-13T14:03+0000

2023-11-13T14:03+0000

world

joe biden

israel

gaza strip

russian foreign intelligence service

palestine-israel conflict

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0f/1114211885_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_96d415dae4ecd358bd01572e32ed0665.jpg

“The truth, however, is that Americans are having very different conversations behind closed doors with Israeli leadership. The Israelis are being encouraged to speed up the operation in order to prevent it from being delayed, as this would negatively affect Biden's election positions,” the SVR said in a statement. The US has managed to secure the support of the United Kingdom and Germany in promoting the operation to destroy the Palestinian Hamas movement despite the rising death toll among Gaza Strip residents, the SVR added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/gaza-war-mideast-players-gained-more-strategic-autonomy-less-respect-for-us-1114923656.html

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

palestine-israel conflict, us, israel, israel operation in gaza strip, gaza strip, hamas, russian foreign intelligence service