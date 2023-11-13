International
US Calling on Israel to Speed Up Gaza Operation Behind Closed Doors - Russia's Intel Service
The United States is calling on Israel to accelerate its operation in the Gaza Strip behind closed doors as it may negatively affect President Joe Biden’s reelection bid in case of prolongation, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Monday.
“The truth, however, is that Americans are having very different conversations behind closed doors with Israeli leadership. The Israelis are being encouraged to speed up the operation in order to prevent it from being delayed, as this would negatively affect Biden's election positions,” the SVR said in a statement. The US has managed to secure the support of the United Kingdom and Germany in promoting the operation to destroy the Palestinian Hamas movement despite the rising death toll among Gaza Strip residents, the SVR added.
US Calling on Israel to Speed Up Gaza Operation Behind Closed Doors - Russia’s Intel Service

14:03 GMT 13.11.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is calling on Israel to accelerate its operation in the Gaza Strip behind closed doors as it may negatively affect President Joe Biden’s reelection bid in case of prolongation, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Monday.
“The truth, however, is that Americans are having very different conversations behind closed doors with Israeli leadership. The Israelis are being encouraged to speed up the operation in order to prevent it from being delayed, as this would negatively affect Biden's election positions,” the SVR said in a statement.
Gaza War: Mideast Players Gained More Strategic Autonomy, Less Respect for US
World
Gaza War: Mideast Players Gained More Strategic Autonomy, Less Respect for US
13:25 GMT
The US has managed to secure the support of the United Kingdom and Germany in promoting the operation to destroy the Palestinian Hamas movement despite the rising death toll among Gaza Strip residents, the SVR added.
