US Calling on Israel to Speed Up Gaza Operation Behind Closed Doors - Russia’s Intel Service

The United States is calling on Israel to accelerate its operation in the Gaza Strip behind closed doors as it may negatively affect President Joe Biden’s reelection bid in case of prolongation, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Monday.
2023-11-13T14:03+0000
world
joe biden
israel
gaza strip
russian foreign intelligence service
palestine-israel conflict
“The truth, however, is that Americans are having very different conversations behind closed doors with Israeli leadership. The Israelis are being encouraged to speed up the operation in order to prevent it from being delayed, as this would negatively affect Biden's election positions,” the SVR said in a statement. The US has managed to secure the support of the United Kingdom and Germany in promoting the operation to destroy the Palestinian Hamas movement despite the rising death toll among Gaza Strip residents, the SVR added.
palestine-israel conflict, us, israel, israel operation in gaza strip, gaza strip, hamas, russian foreign intelligence service
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is calling on Israel to accelerate its operation in the Gaza Strip behind closed doors as it may negatively affect President Joe Biden’s reelection bid in case of prolongation, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Monday.