https://sputnikglobe.com/20231115/russia-repels-5-attacks-in-donetsk-direction-kiev-loses-up-to-300-soldiers---ministry-1114966621.html

Russia Repels 5 Attacks in Donetsk Direction, Kiev Loses Up to 300 Soldiers - Ministry

Russia Repels 5 Attacks in Donetsk Direction, Kiev Loses Up to 300 Soldiers - Ministry

The Russian military has repelled five Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk direction, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost up to 300 soldiers killed and wounded, a spokesperson for Russia's Yug Group of Forces, Vadim Astafyev, has told Sputnik.

2023-11-15T04:54+0000

2023-11-15T04:54+0000

2023-11-15T04:54+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

donetsk

russia

ukraine

ukrainian armed forces

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/19/1112881448_0:127:3191:1922_1920x0_80_0_0_45dc79b3f8029be41f1d369923390369.jpg

"In the Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces, supported by artillery fire and aviation, successfully repelled five attacks of the 22nd and 24th Mechanized Brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces in areas of [the villages of] Maloilinevka and Klishcheevka, and defeated the manpower and equipment of the 30th Mechanized Brigade in the areas of [the villages of] Vasukovka and Kurdiumovka," Astafyev said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 300 soldiers killed and wounded in this direction, as well as two armored fighting vehicles and three pickup trucks.The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on June 4. Kiev sent into battle brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that Kiev's push had failed and that Ukraine had suffered heavy casualties. Several Western officials also acknowledged that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had not been successful so far. On November 1, Ukrainian commander-in-chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that Kiev's counteroffensive had reached a "stalemate.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/ukraine-losing-its-best-soldiers-in-meat-grinder-of-botched-counteroffensive-1114918309.html

donetsk

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian military, ukrainian armed forces, donetsk direction, russia's yug group of forces