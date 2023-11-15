https://sputnikglobe.com/20231115/russia-repels-5-attacks-in-donetsk-direction-kiev-loses-up-to-300-soldiers---ministry-1114966621.html
Russia Repels 5 Attacks in Donetsk Direction, Kiev Loses Up to 300 Soldiers - Ministry
Russia Repels 5 Attacks in Donetsk Direction, Kiev Loses Up to 300 Soldiers - Ministry
The Russian military has repelled five Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk direction, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost up to 300 soldiers killed and wounded, a spokesperson for Russia's Yug Group of Forces, Vadim Astafyev, has told Sputnik.
2023-11-15T04:54+0000
2023-11-15T04:54+0000
2023-11-15T04:54+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
donetsk
russia
ukraine
ukrainian armed forces
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/19/1112881448_0:127:3191:1922_1920x0_80_0_0_45dc79b3f8029be41f1d369923390369.jpg
"In the Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces, supported by artillery fire and aviation, successfully repelled five attacks of the 22nd and 24th Mechanized Brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces in areas of [the villages of] Maloilinevka and Klishcheevka, and defeated the manpower and equipment of the 30th Mechanized Brigade in the areas of [the villages of] Vasukovka and Kurdiumovka," Astafyev said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 300 soldiers killed and wounded in this direction, as well as two armored fighting vehicles and three pickup trucks.The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on June 4. Kiev sent into battle brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that Kiev's push had failed and that Ukraine had suffered heavy casualties. Several Western officials also acknowledged that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had not been successful so far. On November 1, Ukrainian commander-in-chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that Kiev's counteroffensive had reached a "stalemate.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/ukraine-losing-its-best-soldiers-in-meat-grinder-of-botched-counteroffensive-1114918309.html
donetsk
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/19/1112881448_231:0:2962:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_057453103b01e85afac3e08a9b2fc4e1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian military, ukrainian armed forces, donetsk direction, russia's yug group of forces
russian military, ukrainian armed forces, donetsk direction, russia's yug group of forces
Russia Repels 5 Attacks in Donetsk Direction, Kiev Loses Up to 300 Soldiers - Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian military has repelled five Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk direction, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost up to 300 soldiers killed and wounded, a spokesperson for Russia's Yug Group of Forces, Vadim Astafyev, has told Sputnik.
"In the Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces, supported by artillery fire and aviation, successfully repelled five attacks of the 22nd and 24th Mechanized Brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces in areas of [the villages of] Maloilinevka and Klishcheevka, and defeated the manpower and equipment of the 30th Mechanized Brigade in the areas of [the villages of] Vasukovka and Kurdiumovka," Astafyev said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 300 soldiers killed and wounded in this direction, as well as two armored fighting vehicles and three pickup trucks.
The Ukrainian counteroffensive
began on June 4. Kiev sent into battle brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that Kiev's push had failed and that Ukraine had suffered heavy casualties. Several Western officials also acknowledged that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had not been successful so far.
On November 1, Ukrainian commander-in-chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that Kiev's counteroffensive had reached a "stalemate.