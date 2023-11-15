https://sputnikglobe.com/20231115/russian-special-forces-crush-brazen-ukrainian-ifv-near-atremovsk-1114967513.html

Russian Special Forces Crush 'Brazen' Ukrainian IFV Near Atremovsk

After several days of 'hunting,' soldiers of the "Siberia" special forces of the Yug battlegroup have destroyed an enemy infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), which was firing daily at the Russian positions near Artemovsk (Bakhmut)

The ‘Siberia’ special forces of Battlegroup Yug achieved a significant victory after successfully neutralizing an impudent enemy infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) that had been incessantly attacking the Russian Armed Forces near Kleshcheyevka in the direction of Artemovsk (Bakhmut). The commander of the detachment recollected the tireless efforts of his soldiers during the 'hunt', which culminated in the destruction of the brazen IFV.According to the commander, the detachment initiated a search for the IFV. After carefully analyzing the enemy's movements for several days, the command determined the optimal location to launch an attack using the anti-tank missile system.He also mentioned that the command had chosen the position based on intelligence data and personal experience with the enemy's operational methods. The Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday, that during the day the Russian military repelled five attacks by Ukrainian forces in the area of Kleshcheyevka and Maloilyinovka, destroying two armored combat vehicles and three pickup trucks. According to the military authorities, Kiev lost as many as 300 servicemen.

