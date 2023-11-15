International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Special Forces Crush 'Brazen' Ukrainian IFV Near Atremovsk
Russian Special Forces Crush 'Brazen' Ukrainian IFV Near Atremovsk
After several days of 'hunting,' soldiers of the "Siberia" special forces of the Yug battlegroup have destroyed an enemy infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), which was firing daily at the Russian positions near Artemovsk (Bakhmut)
The ‘Siberia’ special forces of Battlegroup Yug achieved a significant victory after successfully neutralizing an impudent enemy infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) that had been incessantly attacking the Russian Armed Forces near Kleshcheyevka in the direction of Artemovsk (Bakhmut). The commander of the detachment recollected the tireless efforts of his soldiers during the 'hunt', which culminated in the destruction of the brazen IFV.According to the commander, the detachment initiated a search for the IFV. After carefully analyzing the enemy's movements for several days, the command determined the optimal location to launch an attack using the anti-tank missile system.He also mentioned that the command had chosen the position based on intelligence data and personal experience with the enemy's operational methods. The Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday, that during the day the Russian military repelled five attacks by Ukrainian forces in the area of Kleshcheyevka and Maloilyinovka, destroying two armored combat vehicles and three pickup trucks. According to the military authorities, Kiev lost as many as 300 servicemen.
The Ukrainian counteroffensive kicked off in June, with Kiev sending in NATO-trained brigades armed with Western equipment. In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Zelensky regime's push had failed, racking up an estimated 90,000 Ukrainian casualties.
The ‘Siberia’ special forces of Battlegroup Yug achieved a significant victory after successfully neutralizing an impudent enemy infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) that had been incessantly attacking the Russian Armed Forces near Kleshcheyevka in the direction of Artemovsk (Bakhmut). The commander of the detachment recollected the tireless efforts of his soldiers during the 'hunt', which culminated in the destruction of the brazen IFV.

"We destroyed an enemy IFV. The task of the detachment was to ferret out the location of the IFV's closed firing position, from which it attacked our forward units. The brazen, insolent crew attacked our positions every day," he emphasized.

According to the commander, the detachment initiated a search for the IFV. After carefully analyzing the enemy's movements for several days, the command determined the optimal location to launch an attack using the anti-tank missile system.

“Our position was planned in advance, we lied in wait, and the enemy made a mistake, drove out and began to fire upon our units from a concealed location, and they got swiftly punished," the commander elaborated.

He also mentioned that the command had chosen the position based on intelligence data and personal experience with the enemy's operational methods.
The Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday, that during the day the Russian military repelled five attacks by Ukrainian forces in the area of Kleshcheyevka and Maloilyinovka, destroying two armored combat vehicles and three pickup trucks. According to the military authorities, Kiev lost as many as 300 servicemen.
