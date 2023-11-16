https://sputnikglobe.com/20231116/pentagon-says-shot-down-drone-from-yemen-headed-toward-us-ship-no-casualties-involved-1114991959.html
Pentagon Says Shot Down Drone From Yemen Headed Toward US Ship, No Casualties Involved
A US guided-missile destroyer in the Red Sea shot down a drone launched from Yemen in the direction of the warship, a US Defense Department spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik.
The ship successfully downed the drone and sustained neither damage nor casualties as a result of the incident, the statement said.Last month, another US Navy warship, USS Carney, shot down three cruise missiles and several drones launched by Houthi forces in Yemen.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231115/houthi-leader-threatens-to-attack-israels-ships-in-red-sea-1114964602.html
red sea
yemen
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US guided-missile destroyer in the Red Sea shot down a drone launched from Yemen in the direction of the warship, a US Defense Department spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik.
"On November 15th and while transiting the international waters of the Red Sea, the crew of the USS Thomas Hudner engaged a drone that originated from Yemen and was heading in the direction of the ship," the statement said on Wednesday.
The ship successfully downed the drone and sustained neither damage nor casualties as a result of the incident, the statement said.
Last month, another US Navy warship, USS Carney
, shot down three cruise missiles and several drones launched by Houthi forces in Yemen.