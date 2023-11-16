https://sputnikglobe.com/20231116/pentagon-says-shot-down-drone-from-yemen-headed-toward-us-ship-no-casualties-involved-1114991959.html

Pentagon Says Shot Down Drone From Yemen Headed Toward US Ship, No Casualties Involved

Pentagon Says Shot Down Drone From Yemen Headed Toward US Ship, No Casualties Involved

A US guided-missile destroyer in the Red Sea shot down a drone launched from Yemen in the direction of the warship, a US Defense Department spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik.

2023-11-16T00:54+0000

2023-11-16T00:54+0000

2023-11-16T00:57+0000

world

us navy

red sea

yemen

uss thomas hudner

houthi movement

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107031/19/1070311912_0:0:5473:3078_1920x0_80_0_0_566375aa9769d7e0ef5214357261abc0.jpg

The ship successfully downed the drone and sustained neither damage nor casualties as a result of the incident, the statement said.Last month, another US Navy warship, USS Carney, shot down three cruise missiles and several drones launched by Houthi forces in Yemen.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231115/houthi-leader-threatens-to-attack-israels-ships-in-red-sea-1114964602.html

red sea

yemen

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

pentagon, us navy, us warships in red sea, uss thomas hudner, houthi forces, yemen