Russian-Chinese Conference Shows Moscow and Beijing 'In the Same Boat' – Experts
Russian-Chinese Conference Shows Moscow and Beijing 'In the Same Boat' – Experts
The Shanghai gathering are expected to focus on a whole array of pressing regional and international issues of bilateral interest, Russian experts told Sputnik.
A Russian-Chinese conference kicked off in Shanghai on Thursday, in a two-day event that will be held under the auspices of the Valdai International Discussion Club and the East China Normal University (ECNU).The event will be attended by more than 40 academic representatives from both countries at the ECNU, one of China's leading universities specializing in the study of Russia and the entire post-Soviet space.According to the Valdai Club’s press release, leading Russian and Chinese experts, who will attend the forum, are due to discuss a spate of sensitive issues, including the impact of global and regional processes on China's and Russia's positions in the international system.They are also expected to touch upon international relations in the sphere of security, economy, and trade, as well as high technology and science.He stressed that the Shanghai gathering once again indicates that Russian-Chinese relations "have enormous potential."He highlighted that "a lot of questions" will be discussed at the conference, including those related to the development of Moscow-Beijing ties.According to the professor, the experts, for example, will look at “what hinders the strengthening of bilateral relations amid a very favorable political environment” as well as “what prevents our countries’ small- and medium-sized businesses from interacting with each other."When asked why it is important to maintain an expert dialogue between Russia and China amid the global political crises, he said that it remains unclear "how to map out optimal paths" to resolve these standoffs, something the conference will deal with.He was echoed by Alexey Kupriyanov from the Moscow-based Institute of World Economy and International Relations think tank, who told Sputnik about the importance of Chinese and Russian experts meeting in Shanghai to coordinate positions on pressing global issues amid the complicated international situation.Kupriyanov suggested that strengthening political and economic ties between Beijing and Moscow will top the agenda of the Shanghai conference. He underlined that the event reflects “the high level of understanding between Russian and Chinese participants.”One of the speakers at the opening ceremony, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov, has meanwhile noted in his welcoming speech that the strengthening and further development of Russian-Chinese bonds should bring good news to all nations that support constructive and peaceful initiatives.
Russian-Chinese Conference Shows Moscow and Beijing 'In the Same Boat' – Experts
The Shanghai gathering is expected to focus on a whole array of pressing regional and international issues of bilateral interest, Russian experts told Sputnik.
A Russian-Chinese conference kicked off in Shanghai on Thursday, in a two-day event that will be held under the auspices of the Valdai International Discussion Club
and the East China Normal University (ECNU).
The conference, titled “Crisis and Global Transformation: China and Russia Facing the Challenges of a Changing World Order”, comes a month after the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing.
The event will be attended by more than 40 academic representatives from both countries at the ECNU, one of China's leading universities specializing in the study of Russia and the entire post-Soviet space.
According to the Valdai Club’s press release, leading Russian and Chinese experts, who will attend the forum, are due to discuss a spate of sensitive issues, including the impact of global and regional processes on China's and Russia's positions in the international system.
They are also expected to touch upon international relations in the sphere of security, economy, and trade, as well as high technology and science.
"This conference is a very important step towards bringing the two countries closer," Professor Andrey Bystritsky, chairman of the Board of the Foundation for Development and Support with the Valdai Club, told Sputnik.
He stressed that the Shanghai gathering once again indicates that Russian-Chinese relations
"have enormous potential."
"Experts meet to discuss both Russian-Chinese relations and the context in which they are developing. Namely, the conference is sort of an event to coordinate positions on global events, which will help the experts issue relevant recommendations and advice," Bystritsky said.
He highlighted that "a lot of questions" will be discussed at the conference, including those related to the development of Moscow-Beijing ties.
According to the professor, the experts, for example, will look at “what hinders the strengthening of bilateral relations amid a very favorable political environment” as well as “what prevents our countries’ small- and medium-sized businesses from interacting with each other."
The discussions will also pertain to how Russia and China could coordinate steps on the international stage, Bystritsky said, adding that "there is a rather wide range of issues that are of concern to the expert community."
When asked why it is important to maintain an expert dialogue between Russia and China amid the global political crises, he said that it remains unclear "how to map out optimal paths" to resolve these standoffs, something the conference will deal with.
"Currently, we agree that, in general, China and Russia have very stable and promising relations. There is an agreement between Moscow and Beijing to act together on many issues, coordinate interests and establish contacts. There are opportunities to coordinate actions in the international arena and resolve issues regarding economic interaction in Eurasia," Bystritsky emphasized.
He was echoed by Alexey Kupriyanov from the Moscow-based Institute of World Economy and International Relations think tank, who told Sputnik about the importance of Chinese and Russian experts meeting in Shanghai to coordinate positions on pressing global issues amid the complicated international situation.
Kupriyanov suggested that strengthening political and economic ties between Beijing and Moscow will top the agenda of the Shanghai conference. He underlined that the event reflects “the high level of understanding between Russian and Chinese participants.”
“I remember the similar conferences that were held before the COVID-19 pandemic
, and they showed that we looked at what was happening slightly differently at the time. Right now, we look [at the global events] in such a way that our angle is practically the same. We're in the same boat,” the Russian expert concluded.
One of the speakers at the opening ceremony, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov, has meanwhile noted in his welcoming speech that the strengthening and further development of Russian-Chinese bonds should bring good news to all nations that support constructive and peaceful initiatives.