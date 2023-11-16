https://sputnikglobe.com/20231116/russian-chinese-conference-shows-moscow-and-beijing-in-the-same-boat--experts-1115001374.html

Russian-Chinese Conference Shows Moscow and Beijing 'In the Same Boat' – Experts

Russian-Chinese Conference Shows Moscow and Beijing 'In the Same Boat' – Experts

The Shanghai gathering are expected to focus on a whole array of pressing regional and international issues of bilateral interest, Russian experts told Sputnik.

2023-11-16T14:51+0000

2023-11-16T14:51+0000

2023-11-16T14:51+0000

world

russia

china

shanghai

conference

relations

experts

development

covid-19

pandemic

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/10/1114997932_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_449cdbc6b4efa509c43878fff28fc899.jpg

A Russian-Chinese conference kicked off in Shanghai on Thursday, in a two-day event that will be held under the auspices of the Valdai International Discussion Club and the East China Normal University (ECNU).The event will be attended by more than 40 academic representatives from both countries at the ECNU, one of China's leading universities specializing in the study of Russia and the entire post-Soviet space.According to the Valdai Club’s press release, leading Russian and Chinese experts, who will attend the forum, are due to discuss a spate of sensitive issues, including the impact of global and regional processes on China's and Russia's positions in the international system.They are also expected to touch upon international relations in the sphere of security, economy, and trade, as well as high technology and science.He stressed that the Shanghai gathering once again indicates that Russian-Chinese relations "have enormous potential."He highlighted that "a lot of questions" will be discussed at the conference, including those related to the development of Moscow­-Beijing ties.According to the professor, the experts, for example, will look at “what hinders the strengthening of bilateral relations amid a very favorable political environment” as well as “what prevents our countries’ small- and medium-sized businesses from interacting with each other."When asked why it is important to maintain an expert dialogue between Russia and China amid the global political crises, he said that it remains unclear "how to map out optimal paths" to resolve these standoffs, something the conference will deal with.He was echoed by Alexey Kupriyanov from the Moscow­­-based Institute of World Economy and International Relations think tank, who told Sputnik about the importance of Chinese and Russian experts meeting in Shanghai to coordinate positions on pressing global issues amid the complicated international situation.Kupriyanov suggested that strengthening political and economic ties between Beijing and Moscow will top the agenda of the Shanghai conference. He underlined that the event reflects “the high level of understanding between Russian and Chinese participants.”One of the speakers at the opening ceremony, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov, has meanwhile noted in his welcoming speech that the strengthening and further development of Russian-Chinese bonds should bring good news to all nations that support constructive and peaceful initiatives.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231116/shanghai-conference-russian-and-chinese-experts-meet-to-decode-global-transformation-1114995652.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/burgeoning-russia-china-trade-shiny-spot-amid-gloom-in-global-economy-1114295637.html

russia

china

shanghai

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

russian-chinese conference in shanghai, valdai international discussion club, east china normal university, development of china-russia relations