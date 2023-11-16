https://sputnikglobe.com/20231116/shanghai-conference-russian-and-chinese-experts-meet-to-decode-global-transformation-1114995652.html

Shanghai Conference: Russian and Chinese Experts Meet to Decode Global Transformation

Shanghai Conference: Russian and Chinese Experts Meet to Decode Global Transformation

The scientific conference on "Crisis and Global Transformation: China and Russia Facing the Challenges of a Changing World Order" is organized by the Valdai International Discussion Club and East China Normal University (ECNU).

2023-11-16T11:44+0000

2023-11-16T11:44+0000

2023-11-16T11:45+0000

world

china

russia

shanghai

valdai discussion club

russia-china cooperation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/10/1114998112_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6b35ce9c2a0ae202b9b4781ad3548c1a.jpg

The conference will be attended by more than 40 representatives of academic circles from both countries at ECNU, one of China's leading universities specializing in the study of Russia and the entire post-Soviet space.The thematic sessions will cover such issues as the political dialogue between Russia and China, multilateral cooperation in Greater Eurasia and the Asia-Pacific region, information and communication in the modern world, as well as globalization and regionalization.One of the speakers at the opening ceremony was Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov, who participated in the first session of the conference. In his welcoming speech, the diplomat noted that the strengthening and further development of Russian-Chinese relations will bring good news to all nations that support constructive and peaceful initiatives.The Valdai Discussion Club has been at the forefront of promoting active expert dialogue between Russia and China. Over the past decade, it has played a leading role in organizing the most important Russian-Chinese political discussions and shaping the agenda for bilateral expert cooperation.From 2010 until the outbreak of the pandemic, the Russian-Chinese conference was held regularly. In November, after a four-year hiatus, the conference will be held again in a face-to-face format. This will be the first Valdai Club expert meeting with partners from China after a series of high-level Russian-Chinese negotiations.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/putins-valdai-speech-multipolar-future-has-arrived-and-russia-is-here-to-stay-1113965925.html

china

russia

shanghai

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

shanghai shanghai 2023-11-16T11:44+0000 true PT1M00S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

shanghai valdai club, russia china relations, china-russia relations latest news, china russia relations news, china russia trade, china russia valdai, china russia friendship, russia china foreign policy, russia china cooperation