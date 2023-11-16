https://sputnikglobe.com/20231116/shanghai-conference-russian-and-chinese-experts-meet-to-decode-global-transformation-1114995652.html
Shanghai Conference: Russian and Chinese Experts Meet to Decode Global Transformation
The scientific conference on "Crisis and Global Transformation: China and Russia Facing the Challenges of a Changing World Order" is organized by the Valdai International Discussion Club and East China Normal University (ECNU).
The conference will be attended by more than 40 representatives of academic circles from both countries at ECNU, one of China's leading universities specializing in the study of Russia and the entire post-Soviet space.The thematic sessions will cover such issues as the political dialogue between Russia and China, multilateral cooperation in Greater Eurasia and the Asia-Pacific region, information and communication in the modern world, as well as globalization and regionalization.One of the speakers at the opening ceremony was Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov, who participated in the first session of the conference. In his welcoming speech, the diplomat noted that the strengthening and further development of Russian-Chinese relations will bring good news to all nations that support constructive and peaceful initiatives.The Valdai Discussion Club has been at the forefront of promoting active expert dialogue between Russia and China. Over the past decade, it has played a leading role in organizing the most important Russian-Chinese political discussions and shaping the agenda for bilateral expert cooperation.From 2010 until the outbreak of the pandemic, the Russian-Chinese conference was held regularly. In November, after a four-year hiatus, the conference will be held again in a face-to-face format. This will be the first Valdai Club expert meeting with partners from China after a series of high-level Russian-Chinese negotiations.
11:44 GMT 16.11.2023 (Updated: 11:45 GMT 16.11.2023)
The conference will be attended by more than 40 representatives of academic circles from both countries at ECNU, one of China's leading universities specializing in the study of Russia and the entire post-Soviet space.
"One month after the Belt and Road Forum, Russian and Chinese specialists will discuss in Shanghai the impact of global and regional processes on the positions of China and Russia in the international system. They will share their expectations of the new world order and international relations in the areas of security, global economy and trade, high technology and science," the conference organizers' press release said.
The thematic sessions will cover such issues as the political dialogue between Russia and China, multilateral cooperation
in Greater Eurasia and the Asia-Pacific region
, information and communication in the modern world, as well as globalization and regionalization.
One of the speakers at the opening ceremony was Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov, who participated in the first session of the conference. In his welcoming speech, the diplomat noted that the strengthening and further development of Russian-Chinese relations will bring good news to all nations that support constructive and peaceful initiatives.
The Valdai Discussion Club has been at the forefront of promoting active expert dialogue between Russia and China. Over the past decade, it has played a leading role in organizing the most important Russian-Chinese political discussions and shaping the agenda
for bilateral expert cooperation
.
From 2010 until the outbreak of the pandemic, the Russian-Chinese conference was held regularly. In November, after a four-year hiatus, the conference will be held again in a face-to-face format. This will be the first Valdai Club
expert meeting with partners from China after a series of high-level Russian-Chinese negotiations.
Earlier, at the press conference to end his visit to Beijing in October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said: "We set ourselves the task of reaching $200 billion in turnover [with China] by 2024. When we formulated this in 2019, I'll tell you frankly, few believed it was possible, because at that time our trade turnover was $100 billion, and now, ahead of schedule, it's already $200 billion."