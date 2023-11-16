https://sputnikglobe.com/20231116/ukraines-zelensky-meets-uk-foreign-secretary-cameron-in-kiev-1114996333.html

Ukraine's Zelensky Meets UK Foreign Secretary Cameron in Kiev

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that he met with the newly appointed head of UK Foreign Office, David Cameron, who arrived in Kiev on an official visit.

Zelensky added that he had a good meeting with Cameron, "focused on weapons for the frontline, strengthening air defense, and protecting our people and critical infrastructure." He also expressed gratitude to the UK for its support.Cameron has also met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, the latter wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Their meeting "proved that Ukraine and the UK are determined to work together toward victory," Kuleba said.The UK remains committed to providing Ukraine with arms, Kuleba added.On Monday, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak carried out a cabinet reshuffle to "strengthen" his team and "deliver long-term decisions for a brighter future," the Conservative Party said. Home Secretary Suella Braverman was, in particular, replaced by then-Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, while Cameron, who had served as the UK prime minister from 2010 to 2016, took on the post of top UK diplomat.

