Sunak Moves Away From Populism by Firing Sulla Braverman, Bringing Back David Cameron

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is abandoning the aggressive populism that has characterized the Conservative Party since the Brexit referendum, as evidenced by the dismissal of Suella Braverman and the appointment of David Cameron, experts told Sputnik.

On Monday, Braverman lost her position as home secretary and was replaced by now ex-Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. After that, it was announced that Cameron, who served as the UK prime minister from 2010 to 2016, would now occupy Cleverly’s previous office. With most polls showing the Labour heading for a victory, the question remains what Sunak can do to reverse his party's fortunes. Garnett suggested that while taking a more liberal approach might save seats in traditional Tory areas, it is unlikely to prevent an electoral defeat. Francis John Cole, a former European Commission civil servant and British political expert, observed that many Tories see Cameron as a centrist compared to the likes of Sunak, Braverman or former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Cole also questioned the wisdom of appointing Cameron as foreign secretary, given his lack of recent policy experience on the big issues of the day, such as the Middle East, Ukraine or China. WHAT’S NEXT FOR BRAVERMAN? Prior to being sacked, Braverman caused outrage with her article for The Times, in which she criticized the country’s largest police force over its actions at pro-Palestinian demonstrations. The article, which was not authorized by the prime minister, sparked outrage, and Braverman was accused of undermining the independence of the police and the authority of the prime minister, media reported. According to Cole, there is a recently developed rivalry between Sunak and Braverman, whom the expert expects to mount a comeback after Labour gets into power sometime next year.

