Erdogan Says Israel Possesses Nuclear Weapons, But Hides This Fact
Israel possesses nuclear weapons, but hides this fact, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Friday.
recep tayyip erdogan
olaf scholz
gaza strip
israel
palestine
world
nuclear weapons
nuclear bomb
israeli-palestinian conflict
palestine-israel conflict
"Does Israel have nuclear weapons at the moment? It does, but if you ask Israel, they will not say yes. Because they use lies very well," Erdogan told a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin. As a result of Israel's operation there is nothing left if the Gaza Strip, Erdogan added.
Erdogan Says Israel Possesses Nuclear Weapons, But Hides This Fact

18:02 GMT 17.11.2023
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to students in Ankara, 19 May 2022.
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - Israel possesses nuclear weapons, but hides this fact, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Friday.
"Does Israel have nuclear weapons at the moment? It does, but if you ask Israel, they will not say yes. Because they use lies very well," Erdogan told a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.
As a result of Israel's operation there is nothing left if the Gaza Strip, Erdogan added.

"Frankly, no one talks about what is happening after October 7. Unfortunately, 13,000 Palestinians have been killed — women, children, the elderly. There is nothing left of the Gaza Strip," Erdogan stressed.

View of the Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2023
World
Israeli Minister's 'Nuking Gaza' Comments Warning for World, Iran Says
6 November, 15:42 GMT
