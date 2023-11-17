https://sputnikglobe.com/20231117/erdogan-says-israel-possesses-nuclear-weapons-but-hides-this-fact-1115028965.html

Erdogan Says Israel Possesses Nuclear Weapons, But Hides This Fact

Israel possesses nuclear weapons, but hides this fact, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Friday.

"Does Israel have nuclear weapons at the moment? It does, but if you ask Israel, they will not say yes. Because they use lies very well," Erdogan told a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin. As a result of Israel's operation there is nothing left if the Gaza Strip, Erdogan added.

