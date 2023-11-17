https://sputnikglobe.com/20231117/putin-trusted-by-78-of-russians-80-approve-of-presidents-work--poll-1115019304.html

Putin Trusted by 78% of Russians, 80% Approve of President's Work – Poll

Seventy-eight percent of Russians trust President Vladimir Putin, and 80% approve of his work, a poll by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.

Asked whether Putin was doing a good or bad job as president, 80% of respondents said he was doing a good job, while 10% expressed the opposite view, with the rest refraining from responding. Meanwhile, 78% of Russians polled said they trusted the Russian president, 14% said they did not, and 8% did not respond. The poll was conducted on November 10-12 among 1,500 respondents from 104 cities in 53 Russian regions, and the margin of error did not exceed 3.6%.

russia

