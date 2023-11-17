Sputnik Returns to Abu Dhabi

Sputnik International Agency is once again among the participants of one of the most prestigious media events of the year - the Global Media Congress (GMC), which is being held for the second time in the capital of the UAE. This year's slogan is "Shaping the Future of the Media Industry".
Sputnik's stand at the Abu Dhabi media congress featured a radio studio where Sputnik Arabic hosts talked to guests. Among them were the heads of the Saudi Press Agency, UAE News Agency (WAM), Algeri Press Service (APS), Yemen Radio and Television, as well as representatives of the governments of Iraqi Kurdistan and Bahrain.Victoria Polikarpova, the head of Sputnik International, gave interviews to leading news agencies in the Middle East, as well as from Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and China.Talks at the congress also reached agreements on Sputnik's participation in major regional events next year, such as the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM Congress).The 2023 Global Media Congress was held from November 14-16 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) and attracted more than 23,000 visitors, well up from the tally last year of 14,000. The congress was attended by representatives of 172 countries, more than 30 of which participated for the first time. A total of 127 sessions, 27 interactive workshops and six specialized media labs were held during the congress. The next Global Media Congress will be held in 2024.
"There is a friendly atmosphere of the 'Global South' here. This is the part of the globe that opposes the agenda of North America and Western Europe," she stated.
Mohammad Al-Yami (left), the acting director general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and Sputnik Arabic radio host Nagam Kabbas (right) in the Sputnik Radio studio at the Global Media Congress 2023.
