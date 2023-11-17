https://sputnikglobe.com/20231117/us-rhetoric-policies-undercut-potential-to-boost-ties-with-china-after-biden-xi-talks-1115037209.html

US Rhetoric, Policies Undercut Potential to Boost Ties With China After Biden-Xi Talks

Cordial talks between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping were immediately undermined by the rhetoric of the American leader himself and US hubristic policies and sermonizing, experts told Sputnik.

The two men held their talks on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco on Wednesday. Biden said important progress was made during his talks with Xi as both sides agreed to open direct military-to-military communications and begin to cooperate on AI. However, within a few hours, Biden outraged the Chinese by describing Xi in public as a "dictator." His comments drew an immediate furious response from Beijing. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning responded by calling Biden's comment "wrong and irresponsible." "Our policies and rhetoric continue to increase tension versus easing tension," retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel Earl Rasmussen, political commentator and former vice president of the Eurasia Foundation told Sputnik. In addition to "trashing" China and calling Xi a dictator, Rasmussen added, the White House's recap of developments underscored American hubris and belligerence. "Based on the US readout, we continue to continual virtue signaling and that we are the all-powerful. Hitting all the buzz areas: Free and open Indo-Pacific; defense of Indo-Pacific allies; Freedom of navigation; Adherence to international law; maintaining peace and stability and not to forget support for Ukraine and Israel," Rasmussen said. Former CIA analyst and station chief Philip Giraldi said Biden's decision to call Xi a dictator explains why the United States is in decline. Moreover, he added, there is nobody in Washington sensible enough to reverse the trajectory. 'Outdated' World OrderCanadian historian, political commentator and Canadian Patriotic Review editor Matthew Ehret agreed that Biden's comments were the expression of a collapsing US political society in the American capital. Biden's political naivete and incompetence in his extreme old age went unchallenged because almost everyone else in the US political and media establishment thought and felt exactly the same way, Ehret explained. Xi, on the other hand, expressed the confidence and philosophical as well as political strength of China as she emerged on the world scene, Ehret pointed out. The Chinese leader "is coming from a place of well-reasoned confidence and strength in embodying the ancient traditions of Chinese civilization, Confucian values and the largest rate of industrial and scientific progress in the world, which he knows presents the greatest salvation not only for the Chinese people, but the world at large," he said. The United States needed to work constructively in cooperation with China to build a genuine new world order favorable to all, Ehret advised. "If the United States itself is to survive the storms of war and economic collapse which it has largely brought on to itself, then it will be largely because of the creative efforts made by China to build a new system premised around cooperation, industrial growth and peace," Ehret said.

