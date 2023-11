https://sputnikglobe.com/20231117/watch-russian-2b9-vasilyok-mortar-wipe-out-ukrainian-stronghold-1115016282.html

Watch Russian 2B9 Vasilyok Mortar Wipe Out Ukrainian Stronghold

The Russian 82-mm mortar crew has showcased their precision and effectiveness, destroying an enemy stronghold in the Krasny Liman area.

The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of Russian artillerymen wreaking havoc on Ukrainian positions with 82-mm 2B9 Vasilyok (lit. Cornflower) mortar shells in Krasny Liman.Upon receiving intelligence about the enemy's location, the mortar crew swiftly moved to the firing position. With remarkable efficiency, the Russian servicemen executed an initial firing shot, followed by a prompt correction based on real-time feedback. The 82-mm 2B9 Vasilyok, a highly maneuverable wheeled mortar, was instrumental in the strike.This adjustment was crucial, as it enabled the Vasilyok mortar to recalibrate and accurately target the Ukrainian stronghold. The precision of their subsequent strike led to the destruction of both the stronghold and the enemy personnel present there.

