Watch Russian 2S9 Nona Mortars Wipe Out Ukrainian Stronghold

Having traversed the terrain to their designated firing positions, the Nona self-propelled guns units demonstrated their mettle by aligning the weaponry and striking a Ukrainian stronghold with unparalleled precision.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has published a video showing the gallant Tula paratroopers obliterating a Ukrainian platoon stronghold located in the vicinity of Kleshcheyevka.In this endeavor, formidable 2S9 Nona 120 mm self-propelled mortars, the stalwart backbone of the Airborne Troops, embark on their daily missions with unwavering determination, operating in relentless pursuit of safeguarding Russian soil. These remarkable artillery units are entrusted with the duty of dismantling Ukrainian forces and their NATO-supplied military hardware in the Artemovsk (Bakhmut) direction.With meticulous reconnaissance and daring search operations, the paratroopers uncovered a fortified platoon stronghold, harboring Ukrainian nationalists within its walls. The precise coordinates of the adversary's redoubt were relayed to the artillery command post.Their aim was unwavering, and their fire was resolute as they unleashed a barrage of accurate, devastating firepower on the enemy stronghold. The might of the Nona mortars proved insurmountable, resulting in the decisive annihilation of the Ukrainian troops that had occupied the position.

