https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/watch-russian-2s9-nona-mortars-wipe-out-ukrainian-stronghold-1114318688.html
Watch Russian 2S9 Nona Mortars Wipe Out Ukrainian Stronghold
Watch Russian 2S9 Nona Mortars Wipe Out Ukrainian Stronghold
Having traversed the terrain to their designated firing positions, the Nona self-propelled guns units demonstrated their mettle by aligning the weaponry and striking a Ukrainian stronghold with unparalleled precision.
2023-10-19T14:18+0000
2023-10-19T14:18+0000
2023-10-19T14:18+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
2s9 nona-s
russian defense ministry
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian conflict
ukraine crisis
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/13/1114326892_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3e2ddaf858a404ff209de2c5e41bf2ca.jpg
The Russian Ministry of Defense has published a video showing the gallant Tula paratroopers obliterating a Ukrainian platoon stronghold located in the vicinity of Kleshcheyevka.In this endeavor, formidable 2S9 Nona 120 mm self-propelled mortars, the stalwart backbone of the Airborne Troops, embark on their daily missions with unwavering determination, operating in relentless pursuit of safeguarding Russian soil. These remarkable artillery units are entrusted with the duty of dismantling Ukrainian forces and their NATO-supplied military hardware in the Artemovsk (Bakhmut) direction.With meticulous reconnaissance and daring search operations, the paratroopers uncovered a fortified platoon stronghold, harboring Ukrainian nationalists within its walls. The precise coordinates of the adversary's redoubt were relayed to the artillery command post.Their aim was unwavering, and their fire was resolute as they unleashed a barrage of accurate, devastating firepower on the enemy stronghold. The might of the Nona mortars proved insurmountable, resulting in the decisive annihilation of the Ukrainian troops that had occupied the position.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/13/1114326892_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7340a4f27abf824044866cc2b4760509.jpg
Tula-based paratroopers eliminate enemy's platoon stronghold close to Kleshcheyevka
Tula-based paratroopers eliminate enemy's platoon stronghold close to Kleshcheyevka
2023-10-19T14:18+0000
true
PT0M47S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian paratroopers, nona mortars, 2s9 nona, platoon stronghold, ukrainian stronghold, artemovsk, bakhmut, stronghold destruction, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, us weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, nato arms for ukraine, nato support for ukraine
russian paratroopers, nona mortars, 2s9 nona, platoon stronghold, ukrainian stronghold, artemovsk, bakhmut, stronghold destruction, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, us weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, nato arms for ukraine, nato support for ukraine
Watch Russian 2S9 Nona Mortars Wipe Out Ukrainian Stronghold
Having traversed terrain to their designated firing positions, Nona self-propelled gun units demonstrate their mettle by striking a Ukrainian stronghold with unparalleled precision.