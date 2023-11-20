https://sputnikglobe.com/20231120/kiev-loses-over-130-soldiers-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-day---mod-1115073612.html

Kiev Loses Over 130 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD

Russia repelled one Ukrainian attack, and Kiev lost more than 130 soldiers and 9 equipment units in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Russia repelled an attack near the settlement of Kleshcheevka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry said. Three Ukrainian attacks were repelled by Russia, and Kiev lost 30 soldiers in the Kupyansk direction, the ministry said. The Ukrainian counteroffensive began in June, with Kiev deploying brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment. Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering casualties estimated at more than 90,000.

