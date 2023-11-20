Kiev Loses Over 130 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia repelled one Ukrainian attack, and Kiev lost more than 130 soldiers and 9 equipment units in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Russia repelled an attack near the settlement of Kleshcheevka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry said.
"The total losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in this direction amounted to more than 130 soldiers killed and wounded, two infantry fighting vehicles and three cars. During the counter-battery struggle, two Msta-B howitzers, a self-propelled Gvozdika artillery unit, as well as a D-30 gun were hit," the ministry said.
Three Ukrainian attacks were repelled by Russia, and Kiev lost 30 soldiers in the Kupyansk direction, the ministry said.
"In the South Donetsk direction... enemy's losses amounted to up to 70 servicepeople, an infantry fighting vehicle and two vehicles," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian counteroffensive began in June, with Kiev deploying brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment. Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering casualties estimated at more than 90,000.