International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231120/russia-lodges-protest-to-finnish-ambassador-over-closure-of-border-checkpoints-1115077973.html
Russia Lodges Protest to Finnish Ambassador Over Closure of Border Checkpoints
Russia Lodges Protest to Finnish Ambassador Over Closure of Border Checkpoints
The Russian Foreign Ministry has lodged protest to Finnish Ambassador Antti Helantera over Helsinki’s decision to close border checkpoints between the countries, the ministry said on Monday.
2023-11-20T14:55+0000
2023-11-20T14:55+0000
world
russia
finland
russian foreign ministry
border crossings
refugees
asylum seeker
border checkpoints
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/17/1107735227_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_555628a3f558c262a2943e6cab57de03.jpg
"On November 20, the Russian Foreign Ministry held a conversation with the ambassador of Finland to Russia, Antti Helantera. The Russian side protested against the closure of the most actively used checkpoints on the Russian-Finnish state border by the Finnish authorities," the ministry said in a statement, and called Helsinki’s decision "provocative." The ministry added that the closure of checkpoints violates rights of tens of thousands of citizens of both countries. On Thursday, the Finnish cabinet said it had decided to close four out of eight checkpoints on the border with Russia from November 18 to February 18, 2024 due to the deteriorating situation with migrants. Helsinki has accused Moscow of directing asylum seekers, mainly from the Middle East, to its border, with the number of asylum requests soaring to 60 a day, compared to a total of 91 arriving from August 1 to November 12. The Russian embassy in Finland told Sputnik that the Finnish government's measures were a cause for concern, and Russia would work on retaliatory measures.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231118/over-8800-people-sign-petition-not-to-close-checkpoints-on-russian-finnish-border-1115042350.html
russia
finland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/17/1107735227_244:0:2975:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_95cc798c4835e2bb2083881995bb3b50.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asylum seeker, russia-finland relations, finland-russia relations, russia-finland border, russian-finnish border, border crossing, refugees from middle east, refugees for finland, border checkpoints, border checkpoints closure
asylum seeker, russia-finland relations, finland-russia relations, russia-finland border, russian-finnish border, border crossing, refugees from middle east, refugees for finland, border checkpoints, border checkpoints closure

Russia Lodges Protest to Finnish Ambassador Over Closure of Border Checkpoints

14:55 GMT 20.11.2023
© Sputnik / Natalia SeliverstovaThe building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow.
The building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2023
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry has lodged protest to Finnish Ambassador Antti Helantera over Helsinki’s decision to close border checkpoints between the countries, the ministry said on Monday.
"On November 20, the Russian Foreign Ministry held a conversation with the ambassador of Finland to Russia, Antti Helantera. The Russian side protested against the closure of the most actively used checkpoints on the Russian-Finnish state border by the Finnish authorities," the ministry said in a statement, and called Helsinki’s decision "provocative."
The ministry added that the closure of checkpoints violates rights of tens of thousands of citizens of both countries.

"The decision was made in a hurry, without any consultations with the Russian side, which had previously been an integral part of cooperation in ensuring the effective functioning of the joint border," the ministry stressed.

In this picture taken January 20, 2016, border zone signs are seen at the Finnish-Russian border in Salla, northern Finland - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2023
World
Over 8,800 People Sign Petition to Keep Checkpoints on Russian-Finnish Border Open
18 November, 10:23 GMT
On Thursday, the Finnish cabinet said it had decided to close four out of eight checkpoints on the border with Russia from November 18 to February 18, 2024 due to the deteriorating situation with migrants. Helsinki has accused Moscow of directing asylum seekers, mainly from the Middle East, to its border, with the number of asylum requests soaring to 60 a day, compared to a total of 91 arriving from August 1 to November 12. The Russian embassy in Finland told Sputnik that the Finnish government's measures were a cause for concern, and Russia would work on retaliatory measures.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала