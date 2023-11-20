International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231120/turkiye-expects-to-resolve-issues-of-russian-grain-supply-to-africa-by-year-end---source-1115064359.html
Turkiye Expects to Resolve Issues of Russian Grain Supply to Africa By Year-End - Source
Turkiye Expects to Resolve Issues of Russian Grain Supply to Africa By Year-End - Source
Turkiye expects to resolve issues related to the processing and delivery of Russian grain to African countries in need by the end of the year, a diplomatic source in Ankara told Sputnik on Monday.
2023-11-20T06:25+0000
2023-11-20T07:06+0000
world
black sea grain deal
russia
turkiye
ankara
the united nations (un)
world food programme (wfp)
vladimir putin
recep tayyip erdogan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/07/1112446599_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2a4ef1e8d03d10483363af7fb836c752.jpg
In July, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his country's intention to deliver grain to six African countries on the list of the World Food Programme as part of humanitarian aid. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara had supported the initiative and would, together with Qatar, facilitate the processing and delivery of Russian grain to the countries in need. The first two ships with wheat for Somalia and Burkina Faso left Russia earlier in November. On July 18, the Turkiye- and UN-mediated Black Sea Grain Initiative, which provided for a humanitarian corridor to allow exports of Ukrainian grain over the past year, expired, as Russia did not renew its participation in the deal. While the West is trying to present Russia's decision to exit the deal as hurting the Global South, Moscow has repeatedly stressed that as a result of the grain agreement, the poorest developing countries only got a minuscule part of Ukraine food exports, while the lion's share was taken by the EU.The Kremlin has repeatedly emphasized that the Turkiye and UN-mediated grain deal’s component on facilitating Russian grain and fertilizer exports was not fulfilled, specifically with regard to reconnecting Russian banks to SWIFT and unblocking the Tolyatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline.After the deal expired, Putin gave assurances that Moscow would continue to supply grain and fertilizers to African countries despite sanctions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/russia-to-be-able-to-export-65mln-tonnes-of-grain-in-2023-2024-1114528797.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/moscow-tunis-mull-expanding-russian-grain-supplies-to-tunisia---lavrov-1113685436.html
russia
turkiye
ankara
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/07/1112446599_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9239d8f8c290d9a7e106930db244d247.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian grain supply, african countries, russian grain supply to africa
russian grain supply, african countries, russian grain supply to africa

Turkiye Expects to Resolve Issues of Russian Grain Supply to Africa By Year-End - Source

06:25 GMT 20.11.2023 (Updated: 07:06 GMT 20.11.2023)
© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv / Go to the mediabankA view shows wheat ears to be harvested in the fields of Krasnodarskoe company in Krasnodar region, Russia.
A view shows wheat ears to be harvested in the fields of Krasnodarskoe company in Krasnodar region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2023
© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkiye expects to resolve issues related to the processing and delivery of Russian grain to African countries in need by the end of the year, a diplomatic source in Ankara told Sputnik on Monday.
In July, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his country's intention to deliver grain to six African countries on the list of the World Food Programme as part of humanitarian aid. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara had supported the initiative and would, together with Qatar, facilitate the processing and delivery of Russian grain to the countries in need. The first two ships with wheat for Somalia and Burkina Faso left Russia earlier in November.
"The project is under the personal control of Mr. President [Erdogan], there is coordination between the relevant structures. We expect that by the end of the year, we will resolve the issues related to the processing and supply [of Russian grain]," the source said.
Combine harvester works the fields in southern Russia's Krasnodar Territory - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2023
Russia
Russia to Be Able to Export 65Mln Tonnes of Grain in 2023-2024
27 October, 13:47 GMT
On July 18, the Turkiye- and UN-mediated Black Sea Grain Initiative, which provided for a humanitarian corridor to allow exports of Ukrainian grain over the past year, expired, as Russia did not renew its participation in the deal.
While the West is trying to present Russia's decision to exit the deal as hurting the Global South, Moscow has repeatedly stressed that as a result of the grain agreement, the poorest developing countries only got a minuscule part of Ukraine food exports, while the lion's share was taken by the EU.
The Kremlin has repeatedly emphasized that the Turkiye and UN-mediated grain deal’s component on facilitating Russian grain and fertilizer exports was not fulfilled, specifically with regard to reconnecting Russian banks to SWIFT and unblocking the Tolyatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline.
Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2023
World
Moscow, Tunis Mull Expanding Russian Grain Supplies to Tunisia - Lavrov
26 September, 12:22 GMT
After the deal expired, Putin gave assurances that Moscow would continue to supply grain and fertilizers to African countries despite sanctions.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала