External Mechanism on Palestine-Israel Settlement Should Be Representative - Lavrov

It is necessary to create an external mechanism on the Israel-Palestine settlement, which should be representative and include regional states, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"When we now think about creating an 'external overseeing' mechanism to agree on the terms of a long-term, sustainable settlement based on a two-state solution, we must think very seriously that such a mechanism is truly representative and fully takes into account the obvious fact that it is the regional countries that understand better than others how to achieve a solution that will last for many years and suit everyone forever," Lavrov said at a meeting with a contact group of seven Arab and Muslim countries on the situation around the Gaza Strip.The current volume of the humanitarian aid that is being delivered to the Gaza Strip is insufficient, and the main priority at the moment is the release of hostages and solving humanitarian issues, Sergey Lavrov added.The main priority at the moment is the release of hostages and solving humanitarian issues, the minister said.

