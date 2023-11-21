International
External Mechanism on Palestine-Israel Settlement Should Be Representative - Lavrov
External Mechanism on Palestine-Israel Settlement Should Be Representative - Lavrov
It is necessary to create an external mechanism on the Israel-Palestine settlement, which should be representative and include regional states, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"When we now think about creating an 'external overseeing' mechanism to agree on the terms of a long-term, sustainable settlement based on a two-state solution, we must think very seriously that such a mechanism is truly representative and fully takes into account the obvious fact that it is the regional countries that understand better than others how to achieve a solution that will last for many years and suit everyone forever," Lavrov said at a meeting with a contact group of seven Arab and Muslim countries on the situation around the Gaza Strip.The current volume of the humanitarian aid that is being delivered to the Gaza Strip is insufficient, and the main priority at the moment is the release of hostages and solving humanitarian issues, Sergey Lavrov added.The main priority at the moment is the release of hostages and solving humanitarian issues, the minister said.
11:54 GMT 21.11.2023
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - It is necessary to create an external mechanism on the Palestine-Israel settlement, which should be representative and include regional states, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"When we now think about creating an 'external overseeing' mechanism to agree on the terms of a long-term, sustainable settlement based on a two-state solution, we must think very seriously that such a mechanism is truly representative and fully takes into account the obvious fact that it is the regional countries that understand better than others how to achieve a solution that will last for many years and suit everyone forever," Lavrov said at a meeting with a contact group of seven Arab and Muslim countries on the situation around the Gaza Strip.
The current volume of the humanitarian aid that is being delivered to the Gaza Strip is insufficient, and the main priority at the moment is the release of hostages and solving humanitarian issues, Sergey Lavrov added.

"We are already witnessing the catastrophic humanitarian consequences in the Gaza Strip. The volume of the humanitarian aid being delivered is obviously insufficient," Lavrov said.

World
Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Call for Ceasefire in Gaza Strip
19 November, 16:22 GMT
World
Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Call for Ceasefire in Gaza Strip
19 November, 16:22 GMT
The main priority at the moment is the release of hostages and solving humanitarian issues, the minister said.
