Fiscal Reckoning: France Braces for EU 2024 Budget Assessment Spotlight
Fiscal Reckoning: France Braces for EU 2024 Budget Assessment Spotlight
Fiscal Reckoning: France Braces for EU 2024 Budget Assessment Spotlight

18:26 GMT 21.11.2023
Chimauchem Nwosu
This year's European Commission's budget assessment highlights potential violations of fiscal guidelines by its major economies, while other countries in the bloc face budgetary challenges. This situation has sparked debate on revising the Stability and Growth Pact and enforcing sanctions against non-compliant EU states.
Anticipation builds for the European Union's forthcoming yearly fiscal scorecard; preliminary insights indicate a varied compliance landscape among member states.
The draft watch list, part of the European Commission's review of the 2024 national financial plans, heralds a return to the pre-pandemic fiscal order. With the resumption of debt and deficit protocols, paused during the COVID-19 pandemic, Europe's fiscal policies are now in the limelight, especially with surging borrowing expenses and heightened scrutiny.
Notably, France appears at risk of flouting EU fiscal guidelines, while Germany and Italy show partial adherence, according to Bloomberg, quoting sources familiar with the upcoming report.
The scorecard illuminates France's condition and sheds light on the Macron government's task of aligning budgetary measures with the demands of public expenditures. The commission’s updated forecast suggests France's debt ratio to economic output will escalate to 110 percent by 2025. Belgium, Finland, and Croatia also face comparable fiscal challenges.
President of the European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde gestures as she addresses a press conference following the meeting of the governing council of the ECB in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on July 27, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2023
Economy
EU Top Banker Lagarde Predicts Long-Term Downturn, Insists German Economy 'Not Broken'
26 August, 16:34 GMT
Conversely, Italy, grappling with a debt ratio near 140 percent, shares its grouping with Austria, Latvia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Slovakia. The details of Germany's non-compliance are unclear, especially given its projected minimal deficits and recent constitutional court rulings impacting its financial strategies.
This EU assessment follows a period when the Stability and Growth Pact (SGP) limits on deficits — traditionally capped at three percent of GDP — were relaxed. France and Italy are projected to exceed this threshold in the next two years. The hiatus has also sparked discussions on revamping the SGP to suit the Eurozone's diverse economic landscapes better.
Despite consensus on the need for a comprehensive overhaul of the SGP, member states with varying strategic priorities face difficulty reaching an agreement. Without a new framework by year-end, the existing rules will resume.
The EU watch list will inform the commission's decision to initiate the excessive deficit procedure, which could lead to financial sanctions against non-compliant countries.
However, the EU's history with sanctions is inconsistent, as seen in previous decisions to forego penalties for Spain and Portugal, and leniency extended to France and Germany in past breaches.
