UK Pledges to Contribute New Satellite to Climate Monitoring Network

The United Kingdom will contribute a new home-built satellite to the European network for observing climate change and measuring risks of natural disasters, the UK government announced on Tuesday.

"The UK is aiming to join Portugal and Spain as a member of the Atlantic Constellation and is contributing a new pathfinder satellite designed and built by a UK-based company adding to the innovative Earth and coastal monitoring and data sharing network," a statement published on the official governmental website said. The UK Space Agency will contribute 3 million pounds ($3.7 million) to support the building of the pathfinder satellite which will be one of the first in the Atlantic Constellation. He added that, via new projects in space, the UK will contribute to growing its economy as it will create new skills, opportunities, and jobs for the future. The UK authorities announced their new commitment at the opening of the UK Space Conference in Belfast on Tuesday.

