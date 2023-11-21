https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/uk-pledges-to-contribute-new-satellite-to-climate-monitoring-network-1115099013.html
The United Kingdom will contribute a new home-built satellite to the European network for observing climate change and measuring risks of natural disasters, the UK government announced on Tuesday.
"The UK is aiming to join Portugal and Spain as a member of the Atlantic Constellation and is contributing a new pathfinder satellite designed and built by a UK-based company adding to the innovative Earth and coastal monitoring and data sharing network," a statement published on the official governmental website said. The UK Space Agency will contribute 3 million pounds ($3.7 million) to support the building of the pathfinder satellite which will be one of the first in the Atlantic Constellation. "Earth observation will play an absolutely vital role in tackling global challenges like climate change and disaster relief, providing the data we need at speed, while supporting key UK industries like agriculture and energy" UK Minister of State for Science, Innovation and Technologies Andrew Griffith was quoted in the statement. He added that, via new projects in space, the UK will contribute to growing its economy as it will create new skills, opportunities, and jobs for the future. The UK authorities announced their new commitment at the opening of the UK Space Conference in Belfast on Tuesday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom will contribute a new home-built satellite to the European network for observing climate change and measuring risks of natural disasters, the UK government announced on Tuesday.
"The UK is aiming to join Portugal and Spain as a member of the Atlantic Constellation and is contributing a new pathfinder satellite designed and built by a UK-based company adding to the innovative Earth and coastal monitoring
and data sharing network," a statement published on the official governmental website said.
The UK Space Agency will contribute 3 million pounds ($3.7 million) to support the building of the pathfinder satellite which will be one of the first in the Atlantic Constellation.
"Earth observation will play an absolutely vital role in tackling global challenges like climate change and disaster relief, providing the data we need at speed, while supporting key UK industries like agriculture and energy" UK Minister of State for Science, Innovation and Technologies Andrew Griffith was quoted in the statement.
He added that, via new projects in space, the UK will contribute to growing its economy as it will create new skills, opportunities, and jobs for the future.
The UK authorities announced their new commitment at the opening of the UK Space Conference in Belfast on Tuesday.