International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/uk-pledges-to-contribute-new-satellite-to-climate-monitoring-network-1115099013.html
UK Pledges to Contribute New Satellite to Climate Monitoring Network
UK Pledges to Contribute New Satellite to Climate Monitoring Network
The United Kingdom will contribute a new home-built satellite to the European network for observing climate change and measuring risks of natural disasters, the UK government announced on Tuesday.
2023-11-21T12:12+0000
2023-11-21T12:12+0000
beyond politics
united kingdom (uk)
satellite
uk space agency
portugal
spain
satellite imaging
satellite data
new satellites
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/13/1109674501_0:217:2000:1342_1920x0_80_0_0_5c26ff6190803630339bed1c120b3881.jpg
"The UK is aiming to join Portugal and Spain as a member of the Atlantic Constellation and is contributing a new pathfinder satellite designed and built by a UK-based company adding to the innovative Earth and coastal monitoring and data sharing network," a statement published on the official governmental website said. The UK Space Agency will contribute 3 million pounds ($3.7 million) to support the building of the pathfinder satellite which will be one of the first in the Atlantic Constellation. He added that, via new projects in space, the UK will contribute to growing its economy as it will create new skills, opportunities, and jobs for the future. The UK authorities announced their new commitment at the opening of the UK Space Conference in Belfast on Tuesday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/carbon-emissions-from-worlds-richest-1-will-kill-13-million-people-by-2030---report-1115087470.html
united kingdom (uk)
portugal
spain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/13/1109674501_0:30:2000:1530_1920x0_80_0_0_b4475bd2964f7e2b54e27514650b4f14.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
climate change, british satellite, pathfinder satellite, global climate, satellite data, new satellites, satellite imaging, satellite network, coastal monitoring, natural disaster, natural catastrophe, climate monitoring
climate change, british satellite, pathfinder satellite, global climate, satellite data, new satellites, satellite imaging, satellite network, coastal monitoring, natural disaster, natural catastrophe, climate monitoring

UK Pledges to Contribute New Satellite to Climate Monitoring Network

12:12 GMT 21.11.2023
© AP Photo / NASAThis illustration provided by NASA depicts the RHESSI (Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager) solar observation satellite. The defunct science satellite will plummet through the atmosphere Wednesday night, April 19, 2023, according to NASA and the Defense Department. Experts tracking the spacecraft say chances are low it will pose any danger.
This illustration provided by NASA depicts the RHESSI (Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager) solar observation satellite. The defunct science satellite will plummet through the atmosphere Wednesday night, April 19, 2023, according to NASA and the Defense Department. Experts tracking the spacecraft say chances are low it will pose any danger. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2023
© AP Photo / NASA
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom will contribute a new home-built satellite to the European network for observing climate change and measuring risks of natural disasters, the UK government announced on Tuesday.
"The UK is aiming to join Portugal and Spain as a member of the Atlantic Constellation and is contributing a new pathfinder satellite designed and built by a UK-based company adding to the innovative Earth and coastal monitoring and data sharing network," a statement published on the official governmental website said.
The UK Space Agency will contribute 3 million pounds ($3.7 million) to support the building of the pathfinder satellite which will be one of the first in the Atlantic Constellation.

"Earth observation will play an absolutely vital role in tackling global challenges like climate change and disaster relief, providing the data we need at speed, while supporting key UK industries like agriculture and energy" UK Minister of State for Science, Innovation and Technologies Andrew Griffith was quoted in the statement.

The coal-fired Plant Scherer, one of the nation's top carbon dioxide emitters, stands in the distance in Juliette, Ga., Saturday, June, 3, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2023
World
Carbon Emissions From World’s Richest 1% Will Kill 1.3 Million People by 2030 - Report
03:53 GMT
He added that, via new projects in space, the UK will contribute to growing its economy as it will create new skills, opportunities, and jobs for the future.
The UK authorities announced their new commitment at the opening of the UK Space Conference in Belfast on Tuesday.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала