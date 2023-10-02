International
Russian Space Agency Creates Small Satellite Constellation to Monitor Earth's Entire Surface
The Roscosmos has launched a project of small satellite constellation Gryphon which is aimed at monitoring the surface of the entire planet, the state corporation's director general Yuri Borisov said.
"We have started creating the basic constellation of ultra-small satellites called Grifon (lit, Griffon or Gryphon). These are 136 spacecraft in orbit, which will provide information about any area of our country and the whole world with high intensity," Borisov stated while addressing a session of space agencies' heads at the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan.He noted that this system will include a wide and in-depth ground network for receiving and processing information. On July 27, Roscosmos reported that Russia invited African countries to participate in the creation of the Earth monitoring system Grifon. The space agency noted that the initiator of the commercial project of the satellite system was the parent institute of the state corporation - the Central Research Institute for Machine Building.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230725/joint-space-project-to-launch-brics-cooperation-to-new-altitudes-1112136155.html
Russian Space Agency Creates Small Satellite Constellation to Monitor Earth's Entire Surface

15:08 GMT 02.10.2023
Roscosmos has launched a project of small satellite constellation that is aimed at monitoring the surface of the entire planet, the Russian space corporation's Director General Yuri Borisov said.
"We have started creating the basic constellation of ultra-small satellites called Grifon (lit, Griffon or Gryphon). These are 136 spacecraft in orbit, which will provide information about any area of our country and the whole world with high intensity," Borisov stated while addressing a session of space agencies' heads at the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan.
He noted that this system will include a wide and in-depth ground network for receiving and processing information.
In this photo provided by NASA, backdropped against clouds over Earth, the International Space Station is seen from Space Shuttle Discovery as the two orbital spacecraft accomplish their relative separation on March 7, 2011 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2023
World
Joint Space Project to Launch BRICS Cooperation to New Altitudes
25 July, 17:04 GMT
On July 27, Roscosmos reported that Russia invited African countries to participate in the creation of the Earth monitoring system Grifon. The space agency noted that the initiator of the commercial project of the satellite system was the parent institute of the state corporation - the Central Research Institute for Machine Building.
