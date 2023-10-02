https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/russian-space-agency-creates-small-satellite-constellation-to-monitor-earths-entire-surface-1113857143.html
Russian Space Agency Creates Small Satellite Constellation to Monitor Earth's Entire Surface
Russian Space Agency Creates Small Satellite Constellation to Monitor Earth's Entire Surface
The Roscosmos has launched a project of small satellite constellation Gryphon which is aimed at monitoring the surface of the entire planet, the state corporation's director general Yuri Borisov said.
2023-10-02T15:08+0000
2023-10-02T15:08+0000
2023-10-02T15:08+0000
roscosmos
science & tech
yuri borisov
russia
baku
azerbaijan
satellite
beyond politics
earth
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/02/1113858276_0:308:3072:2036_1920x0_80_0_0_55f443ffc78ec5af3153aab91030ca1c.jpg
"We have started creating the basic constellation of ultra-small satellites called Grifon (lit, Griffon or Gryphon). These are 136 spacecraft in orbit, which will provide information about any area of our country and the whole world with high intensity," Borisov stated while addressing a session of space agencies' heads at the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan.He noted that this system will include a wide and in-depth ground network for receiving and processing information. On July 27, Roscosmos reported that Russia invited African countries to participate in the creation of the Earth monitoring system Grifon. The space agency noted that the initiator of the commercial project of the satellite system was the parent institute of the state corporation - the Central Research Institute for Machine Building.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230725/joint-space-project-to-launch-brics-cooperation-to-new-altitudes-1112136155.html
russia
baku
azerbaijan
earth
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/02/1113858276_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_90ddba046dd0ac5a7466093025bcc5ad.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
roscosmos, yuri borisov, roscosmos, satellite data, south africa, satellite cluster, satellite, satellite constellation, earth orbit
roscosmos, yuri borisov, roscosmos, satellite data, south africa, satellite cluster, satellite, satellite constellation, earth orbit
Russian Space Agency Creates Small Satellite Constellation to Monitor Earth's Entire Surface
Roscosmos has launched a project of small satellite constellation that is aimed at monitoring the surface of the entire planet, the Russian space corporation's Director General Yuri Borisov said.
"We have started creating the basic constellation
of ultra-small satellites called Grifon (lit, Griffon or Gryphon). These are 136 spacecraft in orbit, which will provide information
about any area of our country and the whole world with high intensity," Borisov stated while addressing a session of space agencies' heads at the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan.
He noted that this system will include a wide and in-depth ground network for receiving and processing information.
On July 27, Roscosmos
reported that Russia invited African countries
to participate in the creation of the Earth monitoring system Grifon. The space agency noted that the initiator of the commercial project of the satellite system was the parent institute of the state corporation - the Central Research Institute for Machine Building.