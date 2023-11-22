https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/battalion-of-ukrainian-ex-pows-heads-out-on-combat-mission-in-special-op-zone-1115126726.html
Battalion of Ukrainian ex-POWs Heads Out on Combat Mission in Special Op Zone
The first group of the Russian battalion named after Bogdan Khmelnitsky, consisting of former Ukrainian prisoners of war, part of the operational and combat tactical formation "Cascade", has left on a combat mission, fighter Viktor Kirichansky told Sputnik.
Ever since the onset of the special military operation, many Ukrainian POWs have decided to join the Russian military and take part in the special military operation on Moscow's side.
The first group of a Russian battalion named in honor of Bogdan Khmelnitsky, consisting of former Ukrainian soldiers
and part of the operational and combat tactical formation, Cascade, has departed on a combat mission, Viktor Kirichansky, one of its fighters, told Sputnik
.
"The first group has already departed for a combat mission today. Soon we’ll follow and join up with them at the front," he said.
He highlighted the upbeat, fighting mood in the group. "[Everyone] made their choice, and chose the right side".
Asked whether there was any anxiety to be on the contact line, Kirichansky replied: "Well, the first time can be a bit frightening, but I think it’ll be all right. We'll clean up Donbass".
"Right now, we are replenishing our arsenal little by little. We have machine gunners, who have undergone tactical medical training in realistic combat scenarios to prepare for stressful situations. Basically, everyone is doing well," the fighter emphasized.
Kirichansky noted that he had almost no combat training during his service in Ukraine.
"During my nine months of service, I only had [the opportunity to practice] at firing ranges three times." the serviceman added.
In February, the formation of a battalion named in honor of Bogdan Khmelnitsky was unveiled, consisting of ex-Ukrainian military personnel who had expressed their desire to fight on the side of Russia. At the end of October, the battalion officially joined the Russian operational and combat tactical formation called "Cascade."