https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/battalion-of-ukrainian-ex-pows-heads-out-on-combat-mission-in-special-op-zone-1115126726.html

Battalion of Ukrainian ex-POWs Heads Out on Combat Mission in Special Op Zone

Battalion of Ukrainian ex-POWs Heads Out on Combat Mission in Special Op Zone

The first group of the Russian battalion named after Bogdan Khmelnitsky, consisting of former Ukrainian prisoners of war, part of the operational and combat tactical formation "Cascade", has left on a combat mission, fighter Viktor Kirichansky told Sputnik.

2023-11-22T12:13+0000

2023-11-22T12:13+0000

2023-11-22T12:13+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

donbass

pow

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/16/1115133396_114:0:1305:670_1920x0_80_0_0_ed794478ec027cc2b2eeb66a623190a8.jpg

The first group of a Russian battalion named in honor of Bogdan Khmelnitsky, consisting of former Ukrainian soldiers and part of the operational and combat tactical formation, Cascade, has departed on a combat mission, Viktor Kirichansky, one of its fighters, told Sputnik.He highlighted the upbeat, fighting mood in the group. "[Everyone] made their choice, and chose the right side". Asked whether there was any anxiety to be on the contact line, Kirichansky replied: "Well, the first time can be a bit frightening, but I think it’ll be all right. We'll clean up Donbass".Kirichansky noted that he had almost no combat training during his service in Ukraine. In February, the formation of a battalion named in honor of Bogdan Khmelnitsky was unveiled, consisting of ex-Ukrainian military personnel who had expressed their desire to fight on the side of Russia. At the end of October, the battalion officially joined the Russian operational and combat tactical formation called "Cascade."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231117/prisoner-of-war-tells-how-ukraines-mercs-try-to-avoid-russian-strikes-1115019158.html

ukraine

russia

donbass

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Battalion of Ukrainian ex-POWs Heads Out on Combat Mission in Special Op Zone Battalion of Ukrainian ex-POWs Heads Out on Combat Mission in Special Op Zone 2023-11-22T12:13+0000 true PT1M09S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

battalion group of former ukrainian pows, russian battalion, combat tactical formation