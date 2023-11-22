https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/bidens-broken-brain-1115121349.html

Biden’s Broken Brain

US President Joe Biden confused Taylor Swift with Britney Spears while attempting to make pop culture reference during the ceremonial pardoning of Turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving.

US President Joe Biden, 81, appeared to mix up pop stars Taylor Swift and Britney Spears on Monday while attempting to make a joke during the turkey “pardoning” tradition ahead of the American holiday Thanksgiving.Taylor Swift, one of the biggest pop star in the world right now, is currently in Brazil where a heatwave has delayed some shows and resulted in the death of one fan. Britney Spears, who released her first album in 1999, while she has received renewed attention due to a legal battle over a protracted conservatorship and a recently released tell-all book, is not currently touring.Another massive pop star, Cardi B, revealed in a social media post that she will not support Joe Biden’s reelection campaign, complaining about the administration’s support of Ukraine and Israel while domestic issues persist. Cardi B vocally supported Biden’s 2020 campaign.Biden’s age and visible physical frailty have concerned many voters, with recent polling showing that the majority of Americans think he is too old to serve another term as president. Another recent poll showed that Biden’s approval rating has shrunk to 40%, the lowest of his presidency.The largest drop was among 18-34-year-olds, with the vast majority of them –70%– disapproving of the administration’s support for Israel.

