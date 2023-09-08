https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/new-poll-reveals-more-public-concerns-over-bidens-age-performance-in-office---1113196266.html

New Poll Reveals More Public Concerns Over Biden’s Age, Performance in Office

New Poll Reveals More Public Concerns Over Biden’s Age, Performance in Office

US voters have repeatedly remained downbeat about Joe Biden's physical and mental condition to perform his duties, especially in light of next year's presidential election.

2023-09-08T10:26+0000

2023-09-08T10:26+0000

2023-09-08T10:26+0000

americas

us

joe biden

poll

age

health

voters

2024 us presidential election

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/08/1113197210_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ffd73483c8a777223dcf1e671eaff322.jpg

A new CNN poll has revealed that US President Joe Biden faces negative job ratings and concerns about his age as he prepares for the 2024 vote.The survey specifically reflected negative views of Biden’s performance in office, with his job approval rating standing at 39% and 58% of respondents saying that his policies have worsened economic conditions in the US.70% believe that things in America are going badly, while 51% insist that the government should do more to resolve the nation’s problems.Respondents also remained negative about their personal perception of Biden, with 58% saying they have an unfavorable impression of POTUS. Only 45% argued that Biden cares about people like them, and just 33% described him as someone they are proud to have as the 46th US president.In contrast to the previous poll, the recent survey shows a reduced percentage of the public (28%) expressing confidence in Biden's abilities and his capacity to effectively serve as POTUS.The poll showed that POTUS’ vitality was a matter of concern for Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters. When asked to name their biggest worry about a Biden candidacy in ththe 2024 election, 49% directly mentioned his age.The survey follows the publication of several similar polls, which mirrored US voters’ doubts about Biden's physical and mental ability to perform his duties.According to the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey released in late August, 89% of Republicans insist Biden won’t be effective for four more years due to his age, a view that is shared by 69% of Democrats.This was preceded by the Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll indicating that a large majority of Democrats had admitted to being worried about the 46th US president’s ability to discharge his duties in office given his age.In February, US Congressman and former White House physician Ronny Jackson accused the US administration of concealing reports on POTUS’ mental health after a physical examination found him "fit for duty."Biden turned 80 in November 2022. He became the oldest president to have ever been inaugurated, taking the oath of office at age 78. If he seeks reelection in 2024 and wins the race, he will turn 86 before completing his second term as the US president.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230907/vp-harris-says-ready-to-take-charge-if-necessary-but-believes-biden-going-to-be-fine-1113186299.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/too-old-to-seek-re-election-western-press-raises-concerns-about-bidens-health-1111549883.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

new poll on attitude toward us president joe biden, us president joe biden's approval ratings, joe biden’s performance in office, voters' personal perception of joe biden