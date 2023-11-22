https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/four-ukrainian-unmanned-navy-boats-destroyed-in-black-sea---mod-1115127286.html

Four Ukrainian Unmanned Navy Boats Destroyed in Black Sea - MoD

The Russian armed forces have detected and destroyed four unmanned boats of the Ukrainian naval forces proceeding toward the Crimean Peninsula in the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On November 22, four unmanned vessels of the Ukrainian navy proceeding in the direction of the Crimean Peninsula were detected in the western part of the Black Sea. All detected targets have been destroyed," the Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram. Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up its military support for Kiev. Russian and Ukrainian delegations have engaged in several rounds of peace talks since then, but the negotiations have ultimately reached an impasse.

