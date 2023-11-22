https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/israel-lobby-should-tread-carefully-risks-losing-influence-in-washington-1115137299.html

Israel Lobby Should 'Tread Carefully', Risks Losing Influence in Washington

US President Joe Biden has accused both Russia and Palestine of fighting against "democracy". Dr. Gerald Horne said those "ghost-written" comments were dictated by an increasingly desperate foreign policy lobby.

US President Joe Biden's latest diatribes against Russia and Palestine reflect the waning strength of the Zionist lobby, says a historian. An op-ed under Biden's name in a major national newspaper last week — and re-published on the White House website — has drawn criticisms of hypocrisy and dubious comparisons.Re-asserting the old US claim to be the "essential nation" leading the world against "aggressors," Biden tried to draw a parallel between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Palestinian Islamic resistance movement Hamas, against which Israel has declared war."Both Putin and Hamas are fighting to wipe a neighboring democracy off the map," Biden wrote. "And both Putin and Hamas hope to collapse broader regional stability and integration and take advantage of the ensuing disorder."Historian and author Dr. Gerald Horne told Sputnik that it was "simple-minded and simplistic" to blame Biden's old age for the "out-of-touch and delusional" comments in his "ghost-written" article. "The problem is that the class that he represents is out of touch and delusional and is fractured by tensions and contradictions," he argued.He noted that Israel was even in danger of losing the support of US conservatives, traditionally its strongest allies in Washington."An increasingly influential wing of the US ruling class recognizes that Zionism is a liability and is becoming even more of a liability with every passing day, particularly given the challenge presented by China," Horne said.But the historian noted that the powerful Israel lobby was still "embedded in the US ruling class" and "they refuse to yield."The academic stressed how US pro-Israeli lobby groups were turning on figures in Biden's Democratic party who had broken ranks to demand a ceasefire in Gaza, including Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib and several of her colleagues in the House of Representatives."That speaks to the tensions within the US ruling elite," Horne said, "the contradictions between the narrow interests of the Zionist lobby and the overall interest of the US ruling class.""They may have been unduly influenced by that demonstration they had in Washington, DC just a few days ago, where the press reports that there were hundreds of thousands. My sources tell me it was not that large."For more in-depth analysis of current affairs, tune in to our Sputnik Radio show The Critical Hour.

