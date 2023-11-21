https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/ex-cia-analyst-us-responsible-for-gaza-genocide-by-empowering-netanyahu--1115100230.html
Ex-CIA Analyst: US Responsible for Gaza Genocide by Empowering Netanyahu
Ex-CIA Analyst: US Responsible for Gaza Genocide by Empowering Netanyahu
US President Joe Biden fully obeys Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyuhu, endorsing the genocide of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, stressed Raymond McGovern, a former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officer and a political activist.
McGovern told Sputnik that the US has been enabling the genocide of Palestinians by allocating more and more assistance for Israel. According to the political activist, Israel could not launch genocide had it not been for the US assistance. At the same time the Israeli government has not even tried to cover their genocidal intentions up. On the contrary, the Israeli flat out announced the full blockade of the Gaza Strip, cutting off water, food, and power supplies which indicates the true and completely unmasked goals of the Israeli ground operation, but the US still endorses them, McGovern emphasized.The former CIA officer outlined several reasons why Washington supports the genocide, listing the Israel lobby and Biden's restricted mental abilities among the most significant ones. The political activist specified that the US desperately strives to impose its will on the whole world, but times have changed, and so has the world which no longer views Washington as the leader. However, it appears that no one told Biden about the current state of affairs on the global arena, McGovern stated. He added that having a president unable to comprehend the new reality truly bodes nothing well for the country.While the president is out of his element, his team controls the US policy, trying to govern the world, the former CIA official argues. McGovern labelled US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Acting Deputy Secretary Victoria Nuland, and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan as Zionist. The officials are personally interested in securing the support of the Israeli lobby (i.e. genocide of Palestinians) to remain in power and avoid prosecution, according to McGovern. He thinks that the president's son Hunter Biden is not the only one allegedly culpable of crimes, with Blinken and Sullivan by no means innocent.Contributing to the ongoing genocide, the media calls for nothing more but a humanitarian pause which is absurd and heinous in the current situation, McGovern stressed. There is no alternative to ceasefire which is necessary to stop the bloodshed. However, Biden has intentionally left a ceasefire out of the picture twice, the ex-CIA officer highlighted.Asked whether the Israeli actions constitute a genocide or ethnic cleansing, the political activist stated it is both, and it is the US to blame for.Further on, the ex-CIA agent is repulsed by its own government he served for as it is openly supporting genocide.The political activist reminded the audience the history of the conflict which dates back to centuries-old Palestinian community living on that territory. Forced to leave their homes the Palestinian people has been living with no state in place ever since.McGovern shared his personal experience of witnessing "great celebration when Israel got its own state" but points out that nobody was talking about the Palestinians who have been struggling to survive without home. Thus, the ex-CIA agent reveals another issue crippling the American society which is biased media controlled by the state.Regarding the US troops stationed in the neighboring countries, McGovern expects them to be wiped out by the regional actors unwilling to keep mum about the ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip. Asked how come that Joe Biden diagreed with Benjamin Netanyahu on the Gaza Strip government after hostilities end with the US to support Palestinian Authority but not the Israeli rulling, the political analyst dispelled as rhetoric. McGovern stressed that the Biden administration absolutely obeys Netanyahu.Furthermore, the conflict is going to escalate and expand, with the US troops being subject to more attacks.
McGovern told Sputnik
that the US has been enabling the genocide of Palestinians
by allocating more and more assistance for Israel. According to the political activist, Israel could not launch genocide had it not been for the US assistance.
At the same time the Israeli government has not even tried to cover their genocidal intentions up. On the contrary, the Israeli flat out announced the full blockade of the Gaza Strip
, cutting off water, food, and power supplies which indicates the true and completely unmasked goals of the Israeli ground operation, but the US still endorses them, McGovern emphasized.
"What people want is an end to the textbook case of genocide that we are enabling as the American government. Israel could not do these things, could not engage in genocide. Let's say the word is very clearly defined in international law, and the Israeli leaders have done us the favor of saying, yeah, we're cutting off water, we're cutting off food, we're cutting off energy supplies. Yeah, that's what we're going to do. We're going to flatten the place," McGovern stressed.
The former CIA officer outlined several reasons why Washington supports the genocide, listing the Israel lobby and Biden's restricted mental abilities among the most significant ones. The political activist specified that the US desperately strives to impose its will on the whole world, but times have changed, and so has the world which no longer views Washington as the leader. However, it appears that no one told Biden about the current state of affairs on the global arena, McGovern stated. He added that having a president unable to comprehend the new reality truly bodes nothing well for the country.
"Is the US supporting Israel? Why? Because of the Israel lobby. Because of money. Arms trade. Because the Congress has completely co-opted. And you can't get elected to Congress without the support of the lobby and because the president is delusional... He's living in the 1980s or 70s or 60s. And his recent op-ed shows that he's living in a dream world, in a world that he thinks the United States can lead and should lead and everyone else should pay attention and obey the US. It's really crazy. It's going to get us into trouble," the political activist clarified.
While the president is out of his element, his team controls the US policy, trying to govern the world, the former CIA official argues. McGovern labelled US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Acting Deputy Secretary Victoria Nuland, and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan as Zionist. The officials are personally interested in securing the support of the Israeli lobby (i.e. genocide of Palestinians) to remain in power and avoid prosecution, according to McGovern.
He thinks that the president’s son Hunter Biden is not the only one allegedly culpable of crimes, with Blinken and Sullivan by no means innocent.
"But at 81, he's not with it. So who's running this show? Zionists. Pure, simple Zionists like Blinken, like Nuland, like Jacob Sullivan. They're running the show and they really have a personal stake in this because if they come out smeared with respect to the Middle East or worse still with respect to Ukraine, they will be personally responsible for losing the election, and then perhaps even losing their freedom, since the courts now have ample evidence of bribery and everything else, not only against Hunter, but against Joe and other equally serious crimes, against Blinken and against Sullivan in 2016 and 2020," McGovern stated.
Contributing to the ongoing genocide, the media calls for nothing more but a humanitarian pause which is absurd and heinous in the current situation, McGovern stressed. There is no alternative to ceasefire which is necessary to stop the bloodshed. However, Biden has intentionally left a ceasefire out of the picture twice, the ex-CIA officer highlighted.
"So what are we hearing in the media now? Well, we should have a humanitarian pause for now and then a ceasefire, mind you. Just a humanitarian pause. Now, put those phrases together. We need a humanitarian pause in the genocide. In other words, four hours a day, we'll let some trucks and some for food and then we'll go back to the genocide. Give me a break. There's no humanitarian pause and a genocide. The ceasefire. Yes, the ceasefire. And Biden expressly rules out a ceasefire twice. And that I bet that he has sensibly wrote yesterday for The Washington Post," McGovern stressed.
Asked whether the Israeli actions constitute a genocide or ethnic cleansing
, the political activist stated it is both, and it is the US to blame for.
"It's genocide as well as ethnic cleansing. There's a fine line distinction between the two and international law. But the bottom line is the United States is arming Israel, is funding Israel, is standing 100% with Israel. If the US said stop, Bibi Netanyahu would stop the next day," the former CIA official emphasized.
Further on, the ex-CIA agent is repulsed by its own government he served for as it is openly supporting genocide.
"If I said a little angry, I never thought I'd be part of a country that enables open genocide, advertised as such by the Israeli leaders themselves, saying that they cut water, they cut food, they're going to cut off gasoline, and other fuel," McGovern stated.
The political activist reminded the audience the history of the conflict which dates back to centuries-old Palestinian community living on that territory. Forced to leave their homes the Palestinian people has been living with no state in place ever since.
"I mean, how can we talk dispassionately about, well, you know, maybe they're just displaced, maybe they're not killed. My God, the bill for anybody who drove in, driven out of their homes and, you know, these are the descendants of the 750,000 Palestinians that were driven out of where they lived for centuries in 1948," the former CIA official clarified.
McGovern shared his personal experience of witnessing "great celebration when Israel got its own state" but points out that nobody was talking about the Palestinians who have been struggling to survive without home. Thus, the ex-CIA agent reveals another issue crippling the American society which is biased media controlled by the state.
"There was great celebration when Israel got its own state. I was nine years old. Nobody told me that there were people already there called Palestinians, not only for centuries, but for millennia. Okay. So that's that's the heritage of all this. People in Gaza, descendants of those people, most of them. And now they're suffering a second Nakba, which is the Arabic word for disaster. And we are responsible for it because we are enabling Netanyahu for lots of reasons," the political analyst stressed.
Regarding the US troops stationed in the neighboring countries, McGovern expects them to be wiped out by the regional actors unwilling to keep mum about the ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip.
"So, you know, it's going to be really bad because the Arabs, the Turks and the Iranians, they're not going to put up with with much more of this if there's a leveling of south Gaza. I fully expect the US troops in Syria, uninvited by the way, the US troops in Iraq sort of acquiesced in by the Iraqi government. They're going to get killed. And then Biden's going to have to figure out what he does then," the ex CIA officer noted.
Asked how come that Joe Biden diagreed with Benjamin Netanyahu on the Gaza Strip government after hostilities end with the US to support Palestinian Authority but not the Israeli rulling, the political analyst dispelled as rhetoric. McGovern stressed that the Biden administration absolutely obeys Netanyahu.
"Rhetoric. That's all rhetoric. Biden will do what Netanyahu tells them to do. That's clear. When this thing happened, when Hamas did attack Israel, two days later, Bibi calls up Biden and said, I need you to come here immediately. Biden gets on a plane that evening and arrives there, pledges full support. It's just like Netanyahu inadvertently mentioned on air. It's crazy. This 80%. It's absurd. Well, it is absurd, but it's reality," the former CIA official claimed.
Furthermore, the conflict is going to escalate and expand, with the US troops being subject to more attacks.