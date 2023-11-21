https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/ex-cia-analyst-us-responsible-for-gaza-genocide-by-empowering-netanyahu--1115100230.html

Ex-CIA Analyst: US Responsible for Gaza Genocide by Empowering Netanyahu

US President Joe Biden fully obeys Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyuhu, endorsing the genocide of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, stressed Raymond McGovern, a former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officer and a political activist.

McGovern told Sputnik that the US has been enabling the genocide of Palestinians by allocating more and more assistance for Israel. According to the political activist, Israel could not launch genocide had it not been for the US assistance. At the same time the Israeli government has not even tried to cover their genocidal intentions up. On the contrary, the Israeli flat out announced the full blockade of the Gaza Strip, cutting off water, food, and power supplies which indicates the true and completely unmasked goals of the Israeli ground operation, but the US still endorses them, McGovern emphasized.The former CIA officer outlined several reasons why Washington supports the genocide, listing the Israel lobby and Biden's restricted mental abilities among the most significant ones. The political activist specified that the US desperately strives to impose its will on the whole world, but times have changed, and so has the world which no longer views Washington as the leader. However, it appears that no one told Biden about the current state of affairs on the global arena, McGovern stated. He added that having a president unable to comprehend the new reality truly bodes nothing well for the country.While the president is out of his element, his team controls the US policy, trying to govern the world, the former CIA official argues. McGovern labelled US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Acting Deputy Secretary Victoria Nuland, and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan as Zionist. The officials are personally interested in securing the support of the Israeli lobby (i.e. genocide of Palestinians) to remain in power and avoid prosecution, according to McGovern. He thinks that the president’s son Hunter Biden is not the only one allegedly culpable of crimes, with Blinken and Sullivan by no means innocent.Contributing to the ongoing genocide, the media calls for nothing more but a humanitarian pause which is absurd and heinous in the current situation, McGovern stressed. There is no alternative to ceasefire which is necessary to stop the bloodshed. However, Biden has intentionally left a ceasefire out of the picture twice, the ex-CIA officer highlighted.Asked whether the Israeli actions constitute a genocide or ethnic cleansing, the political activist stated it is both, and it is the US to blame for.Further on, the ex-CIA agent is repulsed by its own government he served for as it is openly supporting genocide.The political activist reminded the audience the history of the conflict which dates back to centuries-old Palestinian community living on that territory. Forced to leave their homes the Palestinian people has been living with no state in place ever since.McGovern shared his personal experience of witnessing "great celebration when Israel got its own state" but points out that nobody was talking about the Palestinians who have been struggling to survive without home. Thus, the ex-CIA agent reveals another issue crippling the American society which is biased media controlled by the state.Regarding the US troops stationed in the neighboring countries, McGovern expects them to be wiped out by the regional actors unwilling to keep mum about the ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip. Asked how come that Joe Biden diagreed with Benjamin Netanyahu on the Gaza Strip government after hostilities end with the US to support Palestinian Authority but not the Israeli rulling, the political analyst dispelled as rhetoric. McGovern stressed that the Biden administration absolutely obeys Netanyahu.Furthermore, the conflict is going to escalate and expand, with the US troops being subject to more attacks.

