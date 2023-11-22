International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/ukraine-loses-up-to-115-soldiers-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-day---mod-1115135876.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 115 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine Loses Up to 115 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine has lost up to 115 soldiers both killed and injured in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2023-11-22T12:22+0000
2023-11-22T12:22+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
donetsk
zaporozhye
ukraine
ukrainian armed forces
s-300
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/19/1111463117_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_775df4bb669b237e4b90fb46c9001ce0.jpg
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled three attacks in the Zaporozhye direction, and one attack each in the Kupyansk, Krasny Liman, Donetsk and South Donetsk directions, the ministry said. Russian troops repelled three attacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the direction of Zaporozhye, Kiev lost up to 60 servicemen and two armored vehicles during the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.In addition, according to the ministry, the 65th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian troops was hit near the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye region.Russian aviation and artillery destroyed a Ukrainian depot of aviation weapons and a S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/battalion-of-ukrainian-ex-pows-heads-out-on-combat-mission-in-special-op-zone-1115126726.html
donetsk
zaporozhye
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/19/1111463117_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8c940bb2b3f01f41462ca7bdf5d7c04a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kiev loses, russian defense ministry, donetsk direction
kiev loses, russian defense ministry, donetsk direction

Ukraine Loses Up to 115 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD

12:22 GMT 22.11.2023
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman of a mobile anti-aircraft unit loads ammunition for a DShK machine gun on the back a UAZ truck as he is on combat duty for repelling attacks of Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine
A Russian serviceman of a mobile anti-aircraft unit loads ammunition for a DShK machine gun on the back a UAZ truck as he is on combat duty for repelling attacks of Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2023
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 115 soldiers both killed and injured in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled three attacks in the Zaporozhye direction, and one attack each in the Kupyansk, Krasny Liman, Donetsk and South Donetsk directions, the ministry said.
"The total losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in this [Donetsk] direction amounted to up to 115 military personnel killed and injured, two armored personnel carriers, two vehicles and an MSTA-B howitzer," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian troops repelled three attacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the direction of Zaporozhye, Kiev lost up to 60 servicemen and two armored vehicles during the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
In addition, according to the ministry, the 65th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian troops was hit near the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye region.
Battalion of Ukrainian ex-POWs Heads Out on Combat Mission in Special Op Zone - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Battalion of Ukrainian ex-POWs Heads Out on Combat Mission in Special Op Zone
12:13 GMT
Russian aviation and artillery destroyed a Ukrainian depot of aviation weapons and a S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, the ministry said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала