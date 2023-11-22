https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/ukraine-loses-up-to-115-soldiers-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-day---mod-1115135876.html

Ukraine Loses Up to 115 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD

Ukraine has lost up to 115 soldiers both killed and injured in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled three attacks in the Zaporozhye direction, and one attack each in the Kupyansk, Krasny Liman, Donetsk and South Donetsk directions, the ministry said. Russian troops repelled three attacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the direction of Zaporozhye, Kiev lost up to 60 servicemen and two armored vehicles during the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.In addition, according to the ministry, the 65th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian troops was hit near the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye region.Russian aviation and artillery destroyed a Ukrainian depot of aviation weapons and a S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, the ministry said.

