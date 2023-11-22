https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/ukraine-loses-up-to-115-soldiers-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-day---mod-1115135876.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 115 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine Loses Up to 115 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine has lost up to 115 soldiers both killed and injured in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2023-11-22T12:22+0000
2023-11-22T12:22+0000
2023-11-22T12:22+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
donetsk
zaporozhye
ukraine
ukrainian armed forces
s-300
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/19/1111463117_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_775df4bb669b237e4b90fb46c9001ce0.jpg
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled three attacks in the Zaporozhye direction, and one attack each in the Kupyansk, Krasny Liman, Donetsk and South Donetsk directions, the ministry said. Russian troops repelled three attacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the direction of Zaporozhye, Kiev lost up to 60 servicemen and two armored vehicles during the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.In addition, according to the ministry, the 65th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian troops was hit near the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye region.Russian aviation and artillery destroyed a Ukrainian depot of aviation weapons and a S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/battalion-of-ukrainian-ex-pows-heads-out-on-combat-mission-in-special-op-zone-1115126726.html
donetsk
zaporozhye
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/19/1111463117_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8c940bb2b3f01f41462ca7bdf5d7c04a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
kiev loses, russian defense ministry, donetsk direction
kiev loses, russian defense ministry, donetsk direction
Ukraine Loses Up to 115 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 115 soldiers both killed and injured in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled three attacks in the Zaporozhye direction, and one attack each in the Kupyansk, Krasny Liman, Donetsk and South Donetsk directions, the ministry said.
"The total losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in this [Donetsk] direction amounted to up to 115 military personnel killed and injured, two armored personnel carriers, two vehicles and an MSTA-B howitzer," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian troops repelled three attacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
in the direction of Zaporozhye, Kiev lost up to 60 servicemen and two armored vehicles during the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
In addition, according to the ministry, the 65th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian troops was hit near the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye region.
Russian aviation and artillery destroyed a Ukrainian depot of aviation weapons and a S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, the ministry said.