Yars ICBM Loaded Into Silo in Russia's Kaluga Region

An intercontinental ballistic missile of the Yars complex in the version for stationary basing was loaded into a silo at the Kozelsky rocket complex in the Kaluga region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

2023-11-22T06:03+0000

An intercontinental ballistic missile of the Yars complex in the version for stationary basing was loaded into a silo in the Kozelsky rocket unit in the Kaluga region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The ministry noted that the base area's infrastructure has already been prepared and includes facilities for personnel to be trained and for their recreation.The Defense Ministry added that the Kozelsky unit will be the first in the Strategic Missile Forces to be rearmed with the Yars missile system with a stationary (silo) base.The implementation of the measures planned for 2023 to rearm the Strategic Missile Forces with the Yars missile system will increase the combat capabilities of the Russian strategic nuclear forces, the Russian Defense Ministry emphasized.

