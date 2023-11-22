International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/yars-icbm-loaded-into-silo-in-russias-kaluga-region-1115124640.html
Yars ICBM Loaded Into Silo in Russia's Kaluga Region
Yars ICBM Loaded Into Silo in Russia's Kaluga Region
An intercontinental ballistic missile of the Yars complex in the version for stationary basing was loaded into a silo at the Kozelsky rocket complex in the Kaluga region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
An intercontinental ballistic missile of the Yars complex in the version for stationary basing was loaded into a silo in the Kozelsky rocket unit in the Kaluga region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The ministry noted that the base area's infrastructure has already been prepared and includes facilities for personnel to be trained and for their recreation.The Defense Ministry added that the Kozelsky unit will be the first in the Strategic Missile Forces to be rearmed with the Yars missile system with a stationary (silo) base.The implementation of the measures planned for 2023 to rearm the Strategic Missile Forces with the Yars missile system will increase the combat capabilities of the Russian strategic nuclear forces, the Russian Defense Ministry emphasized.
kaluga region
russia
The Yars intercontinental ballistic missile has been loaded into a silo at the Kozelsky missile unit in Russia’s Kaluga Region
The Yars intercontinental ballistic missile has been loaded into a silo at the Kozelsky missile unit in Russia’s Kaluga Region
Yars ICBM Loaded Into Silo in Russia's Kaluga Region

06:03 GMT 22.11.2023
© Sputnik
The Yars ICBM, also known as the RS-24, is a Russian intercontinental ballistic missile system designed to deliver nuclear warheads and has a range of more than 12,000km. The Yars ICBM is capable of evading missile defense systems because of its advanced maneuvering capabilities and the ability to launch multiple warheads simultaneously.
An intercontinental ballistic missile of the Yars complex in the version for stationary basing was loaded into a silo in the Kozelsky rocket unit in the Kaluga region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The intercontinental ballistic missile was loaded into the silo launcher using the hydraulic mechanism of a special transport and loading unit. Technological operations continued for several hours," the Defense Ministry said in its description of how the missile was installed.

The ministry noted that the base area's infrastructure has already been prepared and includes facilities for personnel to be trained and for their recreation.
The Defense Ministry added that the Kozelsky unit will be the first in the Strategic Missile Forces to be rearmed with the Yars missile system with a stationary (silo) base.
The implementation of the measures planned for 2023 to rearm the Strategic Missile Forces with the Yars missile system will increase the combat capabilities of the Russian strategic nuclear forces, the Russian Defense Ministry emphasized.
