Watch Yars ICBMs In Action During Russian Strategic Missile Forces' Drill

Russia's Ministry of Defense launched a large-scale command-and-staff exercise of the Strategic Missile Forces (SMF) with the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) systems in the Sverdlovsk Region.

The Russian Ministry of Defense published a clip showing Yars ICBM systems participating in the military drill in the Sverdlovsk Region.Russian forces are honing their skills in bringing missile systems to the highest degree of combat readiness, countering sabotage groups, as well as conducting training and combat tasks under conditions where a mock enemy actively uses radio-electronic jamming measures. The Yars ICBM is a mobile missile system equipped with multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles (MIRVs) able to deliver nuclear warheads to several targets with enormous precision.

