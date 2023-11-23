CSTO Collective Security Council Meeting to Take Place in Minsk on Thursday

International
A session of the CSTO Collective Security Council will be held in Minsk on Thursday under the chairmanship of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
The leaders of the CSTO member states are expected to discuss topical issues of global and regional security, identify the objectives for the near future and sign a number of documents aimed at maintaining and strengthening security in the region. Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the session in person. He will also hold a bilateral meeting with his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and hold talks with Lukashenko on the sidelines of the event.The Collective Security Treaty Organization is a military alliance consisting of six countries: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. The organization aims to promote regional security and stability, as well as to coordinate joint military efforts.The organization has participated in several peacekeeping missions and joint military exercises.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A session of the CSTO Collective Security Council will be held in Minsk on Thursday under the chairmanship of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
The leaders of the CSTO member states are expected to discuss topical issues of global and regional security, identify the objectives for the near future and sign a number of documents aimed at maintaining and strengthening security in the region.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the session in person. He will also hold a bilateral meeting with his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and hold talks with Lukashenko on the sidelines of the event.
The Collective Security Treaty Organization is a military alliance consisting of six countries: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. The organization aims to promote regional security and stability, as well as to coordinate joint military efforts.
The organization has participated in several peacekeeping missions and joint military exercises.
