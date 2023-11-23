https://sputnikglobe.com/20231123/israel-running-out-of-foreign-friends-as-gaza-siege-goes-on-1115167598.html

Israel Running Out of Foreign Friends as Gaza Siege Goes On

Israel Running Out of Foreign Friends as Gaza Siege Goes On

Israel has agreed to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip before achieving its stated aim of destroying the Hamas movement. George Szamuely said Tel Aviv was wary of losing support among its Western backers.

2023-11-23T17:20+0000

2023-11-23T17:20+0000

2023-11-23T17:20+0000

analysis

israel

george szamuely

joe biden

benjamin netanyahu

gaza

gaza strip

hamas

israeli defense forces (idf)

global policy institute (gpi)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/17/1115172443_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fdec6f98835163a6f1d107c99d84e5b9.jpg

Israel is alienating its Western allies and could soon be left with just the US support, says a political pundit.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government made a U-turn this week when it agreed to a previously-rejected ceasefire and prisoner exchange proposed by the Palestinian Islamic resistance movement Hamas.Casualties have been mounting both among Palestinian civilians and Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) troops as they attack the besieged Gaza Strip in retaliation for the October 7 attacks on southern Israel by the al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas.Some 13,000 Palestinians have been killed and 33,000 injured by the IDF, around three-quarters of them women, children and the elderly. Israel has revised down its initial estimate of its own losses on October 7 from around 1,400 to 1,200, of which 300 were soldiers or police officers.Geopolitical commentator George Szamuely told Sputnik that the agreed truce was significant — if only for the 200 people who will be freed under its terms."They haven't done a very good job so far," he added. "It doesn't look like they've damaged Hamas at all."He noted that the details of the ceasefire deal, which will see three times as many Palestinian women and children freed from Israeli prisons as are held in Gaza by Hamas, showed that the "idealized" picture of Israel painted by the Western media "bears little resemblance to the reality."Israel's total siege, bombing and ground offensive against the tiny enclave of Gaza, home to 2.3 million people, has prompted huge protests around the world.The pundit said Tel Aviv was in danger of losing the "information war" among its Western allies for the first time in its history."The BBC ridicules Israel's claims that they found Hamas command and control structure underneath al-Shifa Hospital," he added. "You've got CNN grilling Israeli spokesmen by saying: 'hey, you mean you you bomb a hospital or you bomb a refugee camp because you think there's one Hamas fighter there, and so you're ready to kill hundreds of women and children just in order to get one Hamas fighter?' We haven't heard this type of commentary about Israel ever."He pointed out that Israel has invested major resources into controlling its public image in the West — "the whole 'plucky little country' up against these horrible, terrible barbarian, savage, Koran-quoting head-chopping loonies that Israel is supposedly daily fighting," but suddenly "no-one's buying that."Even the ruling Democrats in the US were becoming "very nervous" over the ongoing Israeli onslaught "because its own base is really turning against this.""All the polls suggest that young people are becoming really disgusted with what Israel is doing and particularly with the way the Biden administration is enabling Israel," Szamuely noted.For more incisive commentary on world events, check out our Sputnik Radio show The Backstory.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/ex-cia-analyst-us-responsible-for-gaza-genocide-by-empowering-netanyahu--1115100230.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/israel-would-prefer-dead-hostages-to-gaza-ceasefire--scott-ritter-1115145227.html

israel

gaza

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

israeli bombing and invasion of the gaza strip, hamas attacks on southern israel, protests against israel worldwide, israel killing palestinian civilians, who suppoerts israel, who supports palestine