Palestinian-Israeli Conflict Accelerates US Geopolitical Decline

President Joe Biden's support for Israel is undermining America's diplomatic standing in the Middle East, with regional players increasingly turning to Russia and China for alternative leadership, Syriana Analysis founder Kevork Almassian told Sputnik's New Rules podcast.

The US is losing its grip amid the Palestine-Israel conflict and alienating Mideast powers by failing to prevent Tel Aviv from bombing Gaza into the Stone Age.Recently, the Biden administration tried to steal the show by taking the whole credit for the four-day humanitarian pause in the strip. Still, if truth be told, it was Qatar, not the US, who negotiated the truce on the ground.The Americans played the mediator role in the 1970s, 1980s, and early 1990s, trying to broker deals between Arab countries and spread their influence across the region in the wake of the USSR's collapse. However, the Syrian war became the watershed when Russia stepped in and changed the course of the conflict together with Iran, according to Almassian.The US squandered their unilateral momentum after the collapse of the USSR by setting the Middle East on fire, Almassian noted. This conduct was rooted in the US economic model, which is based on war, according to him. In contrast, the Russians and the Chinese are interested in peace and stability in the Middle East, which would in turn contribute to Eurasia's security and economic development. To illustrate his point, Almassian referred to Beijing's Silk Road initiative, which includes ambitious infrastructure projects interconnecting Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. This endeavor cannot be accomplished unless there is peace and stability in the region, the scholar stressed.

