https://sputnikglobe.com/20231123/thanksgiving-for-what-real-us-inflation-tops-official-figures--economist-1115160598.html

Thanksgiving for What? Real US Inflation Tops Official Figures — Economist

Thanksgiving for What? Real US Inflation Tops Official Figures — Economist

The Biden administration has boasted of record jobs growth since 2021, while keeping inflation well below the double figures seen in Europe. Dr. Linwood Tauheed said those claims were built on sand.

2023-11-23T13:50+0000

2023-11-23T13:50+0000

2023-11-23T13:58+0000

analysis

linwood tauheed

inflation

us

joe biden

economy

us economy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/13/1111298957_0:158:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_d24f68bdbba5df1aa80575f4075dd4cc.jpg

The touted success of 'Bidenomics' is an illusion based on amnesia about the recent past, argues an economist.A US media report earlier this week claimed that the average cost of the annual Thanksgiving dinner this November 23 had fallen compared with last year, largely due to lower poultry prices.That was not the first claim of financial wellbeing under the administration of President Joe Biden — in the face of rampant inflation and soaring interest rates.Economist Dr. Linwood Tauheed told Sputnik that the price of Thanksgiving turkeys was a mere economic "anomaly" that was meaningless in light of long-term inflation."While we have this anomaly occurring with one commodity, turkeys, food prices in general are up, as well as rent prices and other prices that ordinary people have to spend their money on," he continued. "And so while the rate of inflation is down now, there's still inflation in prices."The same was true of the Biden administration's claims of record jobs growth, the economist argued."We've had an increase in in jobs created because we have such a decrease in jobs lost," he added. "The Biden administration is in fact touting that as a statistic, the fastest growth in jobs ever. Well, that's because you're having a recovery from from a horrible recession."The academic warned that the US had effectively experienced one economic recession — defined as two two consecutive quarters of contracting gross domestic product (GDP) — and was heading for a second, deeper one."When those credit limits are broached and they're not only will we have a decrease in spending, but it will be a sudden decrease in spending. And we will we will have a sharp recession coming," he predicted.For more in-depth analysis of current affairs, tune in to our Sputnik Radio show The Critical Hour.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/federal-reserve-admits-us-inflation-unacceptably-high-after-2-years-of-monetary-tightening-1115116738.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

thanksgiving, real inflation in us, us consumer goods inflation, us dollar inflation 2023, inflation in america, prices in us, thanksgiving turkey price, average price for thanksgiving turkey