Ukraine Loses Up to 280 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past 24 Hours - Moscow
Ukraine has lost up to 280 soldiers both killed and injured in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled two attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction and another one in the Krasny Liman direction. Kiev has also lost up to 140 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, the statement read.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 280 soldiers both killed and injured in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces
have repelled two attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction and another one in the Krasny Liman direction.
"The total enemy losses in this [Donetsk] direction amounted to up to 280 military personnel killed and injured, three tanks, an infantry fighting vehicle and four pickup trucks," the ministry said in a statement.
Kiev has also lost up to 140 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, the statement read.