https://sputnikglobe.com/20231123/ukraine-loses-up-to-280-soldiers-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-24-hours---moscow-1115163875.html

Ukraine Loses Up to 280 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past 24 Hours - Moscow

Ukraine Loses Up to 280 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past 24 Hours - Moscow

Ukraine has lost up to 280 soldiers both killed and injured in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2023-11-23T11:30+0000

2023-11-23T11:30+0000

2023-11-23T11:30+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

donetsk

russian armed forces

attack

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/11/1112689000_0:188:3072:1916_1920x0_80_0_0_c358752d32cd7d480d18df0a47db597d.jpg

Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled two attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction and another one in the Krasny Liman direction. Kiev has also lost up to 140 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231116/russia-repels-14-attacks-in-donetsk-direction-ukraine-lost-up-to-310-soldiers-1115000905.html

ukraine

donetsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kiev loses, donetsk direction, russian defense ministry