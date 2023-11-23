International
Putin Arrives in Minsk For CSTO Collective Security Council Meeting
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Up to 280 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past 24 Hours - Moscow
Ukraine has lost up to 280 soldiers both killed and injured in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled two attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction and another one in the Krasny Liman direction. Kiev has also lost up to 140 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, the statement read.
Ukraine Loses Up to 280 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past 24 Hours - Moscow

11:30 GMT 23.11.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 280 soldiers both killed and injured in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled two attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction and another one in the Krasny Liman direction.
"The total enemy losses in this [Donetsk] direction amounted to up to 280 military personnel killed and injured, three tanks, an infantry fighting vehicle and four pickup trucks," the ministry said in a statement.
A howitzer camouflaged as firewood by the artillerymen of the St. George Volunteer Reconnaissance and Assault Brigade - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Repels 14 Attacks in Donetsk, Ukraine Loses Up to 310 Soldiers
16 November, 14:03 GMT
Kiev has also lost up to 140 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, the statement read.
