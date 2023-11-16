https://sputnikglobe.com/20231116/russia-repels-14-attacks-in-donetsk-direction-ukraine-lost-up-to-310-soldiers-1115000905.html
Russia Repels 14 Attacks in Donetsk, Ukraine Loses Up to 310 Soldiers
The Russian military has repelled 14 Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, where Kiev lost up to 240 soldiers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"In the Donetsk region, units of the Yug Battlegroup in cooperation with aviation and artillery, repelled 14 attacks… In total, in this direction in one day the enemy lost up to 310 military personnel as killed and injured, a tank, three cars," the ministry said in a statement.The ministy added that Ukraine also lost up to 170 soldiers in the Zaporozhye and Kherson areas. The Russian forces launched strikes at the Ukrainian units in the areas of Rabotino, Uspenovka, and Malaya Tokmachka settlements in Zaporozhye.Moreover, the Russian soldiers warded off three attacks from Ukrainian troops in the areas of Sinkovka and Zagoruikovka around Kupyansk. Russian forces also repelled one attack in the area of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Krasny Liman region. The total losses of the Ukrainian troops in the two areas amounted to 285. In addition, Russian fighters shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 near Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), as well as intercepting two HIMARS shells and a JDAM bomb during the day.
Russia Repels 14 Attacks in Donetsk, Ukraine Loses Up to 310 Soldiers
14:03 GMT 16.11.2023 (Updated: 14:11 GMT 16.11.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian military repelled the attacks in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry stated on Thursday.