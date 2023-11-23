https://sputnikglobe.com/20231123/un-experts-voice-alarm-over-attacks-on-critics-of-israeli-policies-in-palestine-1115177485.html

UN Experts Voice Alarm Over Attacks on Critics of Israeli Policies in Palestine

Western journalists, athletes and students who criticize Israel's policies in the Palestinian territories or share pro-Palestinian views face censorship, threats and discrimination.

At least one media outlet in Israel has reportedly been threatened with closure for allegedly being "biased" toward Palestine, while pro-Palestinian content is being disproportionately and wrongfully removed by social media platforms, the experts said."The experts raised concerns about suspensions and expulsions of students from universities, dismissal of academics, calls for their deportation, threats to dissolve student unions and associations, and restrictions on campus meetings to express solidarity with the suffering civilians in Gaza and denounce the ongoing Israeli military response," the report added. In some universities, students have been blacklisted for supporting "terrorism" and threatened with diminished prospects in their future careers, according to the report.Certain athletes, "particularly in Europe," have been suspended from their teams and competitions after posting their opinions on the situation in the Gaza Strip on social media, while others have been threatened with suspension, termination of contracts and even deportation, the experts said. Calls to an end to the violence in the Gaza Strip and to humanitarian ceasefire, as well as criticism of Israeli government's policies and actions, have often "misleadingly equated with support for terrorism or anti-Semitism," the experts said. The document was signed by four UN Special Rapporteurs on human rights, including UN Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association, Clement Nyaletsossi Voule. On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing around 1,200 people and abducting over 200 others in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel.On October 27, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion inside the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. The conflict has resulted in the deaths of nearly 1,200 people in Israel and over 14,800 in the Gaza Strip.

