https://sputnikglobe.com/20231115/hamas-remains-intact-despite-israeli-operation-in-gaza-1114973626.html
Hamas 'Remains Intact' Despite Israeli Operation in Gaza
Hamas 'Remains Intact' Despite Israeli Operation in Gaza
Tel Aviv has not achieved substantial results since the launch of its ground operation, stressed Mouni Rabbani, an independent writer and analyst specializing in Palestinian affairs, senior fellow at the Institute for Palestine Studies, and contributing editor to the Middle East Report.
2023-11-15T14:57+0000
2023-11-15T14:57+0000
2023-11-15T14:57+0000
palestine-israel conflict
palestine
israel
israel defense forces (idf)
gaza
hamas
military
israeli-palestinian conflict
palestine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1e/1114598974_0:162:3066:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_c9af29f7961bebd172a038a1c2999e25.jpg
Rabbani told Sputnik that despite the fact that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been advancing in the Gaza Strip, they are still encountering fierce resistance. Although the IDF claims to have entered Gaza City, the Israeli military is struggling to operate even in the border areas, which has supposedly been under Israeli control since the very first days of the ground operation launched on October 27, according to the analyst. Thus, the analyst drew a line between "incursions" and "advance," casting doubt on the military significance of the Israeli "advance," considering the lack of control over the occupied areas, which are teeming with Hamas fighters. Rabbani also stressed the insignificance of capturing civil buildings in terms of military operations, responding to a question on the importance of the Israeli forces securing the residence of Gaza’s governor. According to him, it only serves as a political symbol meant for Israeli society.Commenting on Hamas' ability to continue fighting, the analyst stressed that the militant group has not been destroyed. Furthermore, despite having sustained losses, Hamas is still able to launch strikes at distant Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv, which raises the question of the effectiveness of the Israeli operation in the Gaza Strip. On October 7, the Palestinian group Hamas launched a large-scale surprise rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, cutting off supplies of food, water, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a ground incursion into the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.The conflict has resulted in the death of around 1,400 people in Israel and over 11,000 in the Gaza Strip.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231111/despite-dark-future-young-palestinians-choose-to-resist-israel-by-not-fleeing-1114881996.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231111/what-could-israels-security-control-over-gaza-look-like-1114888906.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/israel-admits-possessing-nukes-in-threats-to-use-them-against-gaza---irans-atomic-chief-1114813075.html
palestine
israel
gaza
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1e/1114598974_168:0:2899:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4c60b0898b4e1c1e30480b149dc60980.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military
israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military
Hamas 'Remains Intact' Despite Israeli Operation in Gaza
Tel Aviv has not achieved substantial results since the launch of its ground operation, stressed Mouni Rabbani, an independent writer and analyst specializing in Palestinian affairs, senior fellow at the Institute for Palestine Studies, and contributing editor to the Middle East Report.
Rabbani told Sputnik
that despite the fact that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF)
have been advancing in the Gaza Strip, they are still encountering fierce resistance.
Although the IDF claims to have entered Gaza City, the Israeli military is struggling to operate even in the border areas, which has supposedly been under Israeli control since the very first days of the ground operation
launched on October 27, according to the analyst.
"We do know that Israeli forces are still encountering resistance in the border areas where they first entered the Gaza Strip some 10 days ago, and it seems reasonable to assume they are facing greater resistance within Gaza City," Rabbani stated.
Thus, the analyst drew a line between "incursions" and "advance," casting doubt on the military significance of the Israeli "advance," considering the lack of control over the occupied areas, which are teeming with Hamas fighters
.
"While it is clear that Israeli forces are successfully moving deeper into Gaza City, it remains unclear to what extent these are incursions as opposed to advances that have established actual control. On the one hand, Israeli forces are clearly advancing, on the other, its military significance remains unclear," the analyst stated.
Rabbani also stressed the insignificance of capturing civil buildings in terms of military operations, responding to a question on the importance of the Israeli forces securing the residence of Gaza’s governor. According to him, it only serves as a political symbol
meant for Israeli society.
"The Israeli military's presence in key locations such as those you mention is indisputably of symbolic political value but its military utility is marginal. The governor's residence, legislative council etc. are not important military sites, or indeed military sites at all. These actions are related more to Israel's vow to eliminate Hamas's capacity to govern the Gaza Strip," Rabbani emphasized.
Commenting on Hamas' ability to continue fighting, the analyst stressed that the militant group has not been destroyed. Furthermore, despite having sustained losses, Hamas is still able to launch strikes at distant Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv, which raises the question of the effectiveness of the Israeli operation
in the Gaza Strip.
"From what I can observe, Hamas's command and control capacities, its ability to fire rockets at distant cities like Tel Aviv, its ability to continue attacking advancing Israeli forces, is unaffected. I can't imagine it has not been degraded and suffered losses, perhaps significantly so. But as a fighting organization it remains intact," Rabbani stated.
On October 7, the Palestinian group Hamas launched a large-scale surprise rocket attack
against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border
, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, cutting off supplies of food, water, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a ground incursion
into the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters
and rescuing the hostages.
The conflict has resulted in the death of around 1,400 people in Israel and over 11,000 in the Gaza Strip.