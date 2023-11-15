https://sputnikglobe.com/20231115/hamas-remains-intact-despite-israeli-operation-in-gaza-1114973626.html

Hamas 'Remains Intact' Despite Israeli Operation in Gaza

Hamas 'Remains Intact' Despite Israeli Operation in Gaza

Tel Aviv has not achieved substantial results since the launch of its ground operation, stressed Mouni Rabbani, an independent writer and analyst specializing in Palestinian affairs, senior fellow at the Institute for Palestine Studies, and contributing editor to the Middle East Report.

2023-11-15T14:57+0000

2023-11-15T14:57+0000

2023-11-15T14:57+0000

palestine-israel conflict

palestine

israel

israel defense forces (idf)

gaza

hamas

military

israeli-palestinian conflict

palestine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1e/1114598974_0:162:3066:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_c9af29f7961bebd172a038a1c2999e25.jpg

Rabbani told Sputnik that despite the fact that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been advancing in the Gaza Strip, they are still encountering fierce resistance. Although the IDF claims to have entered Gaza City, the Israeli military is struggling to operate even in the border areas, which has supposedly been under Israeli control since the very first days of the ground operation launched on October 27, according to the analyst. Thus, the analyst drew a line between "incursions" and "advance," casting doubt on the military significance of the Israeli "advance," considering the lack of control over the occupied areas, which are teeming with Hamas fighters. Rabbani also stressed the insignificance of capturing civil buildings in terms of military operations, responding to a question on the importance of the Israeli forces securing the residence of Gaza’s governor. According to him, it only serves as a political symbol meant for Israeli society.Commenting on Hamas' ability to continue fighting, the analyst stressed that the militant group has not been destroyed. Furthermore, despite having sustained losses, Hamas is still able to launch strikes at distant Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv, which raises the question of the effectiveness of the Israeli operation in the Gaza Strip. On October 7, the Palestinian group Hamas launched a large-scale surprise rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, cutting off supplies of food, water, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a ground incursion into the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.The conflict has resulted in the death of around 1,400 people in Israel and over 11,000 in the Gaza Strip.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231111/despite-dark-future-young-palestinians-choose-to-resist-israel-by-not-fleeing-1114881996.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231111/what-could-israels-security-control-over-gaza-look-like-1114888906.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/israel-admits-possessing-nukes-in-threats-to-use-them-against-gaza---irans-atomic-chief-1114813075.html

palestine

israel

gaza

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military