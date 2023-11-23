https://sputnikglobe.com/20231123/wilders-electoral-revolution-wake-up-call-for-wests-elites-1115176004.html

Wilders' Electoral Revolution Wake-up Call for West's Elites

Geert Wilders and his populist right Freedom Party won a plurality of seats in the Netherlands’ House of Representatives in elections on Wednesday, with legacy media calling it “one of the biggest political upsets in Dutch politics since World War II.” But the result goes far beyond the Netherlands, says foreign policy analyst Gabor Stier.

Wilders and the Freedom Party have a lot to celebrate after Wednesday's surprise electoral victory, with the 60-year-old politician able to cast off decades of abuse from the mainstream characterizing him as a “fringe far-right radical” with no hope of ever going anywhere in the Netherlands’ tradition of buttoned down liberal politics, seesawing between center-left and center-right parties since the 1970s.With over 99.8 percent of the votes tallied, Wilders’ Freedom Party received 23.6 percent of the vote, enough for 37 seats in the nation’s 150 Seat House of Representatives – or more than double the number they got in the 2021 election.Prime Minister Mark center-right Rutte’s People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy, the ruling party in the last coalition government, lost ten seats, coming in third behind the GroenLinks-PvdA Green-Labor alliance.Wilders now hopes to cobble together a new ruling coalition consisting of the Freedom Party, Rutte’s party, the center-right New Social Contract Party and the populist right Farmer-Citizen Movement party, which would give the coalition a comfortable majority of at least 88 seats.Wilders’ victory and the possibility of a coalition government with the Freedom Party at the helm have sparked panic among the establishment media across the Western world, with Wilders dubbed “the EU’s worst nightmare,” and his win compared to a “Trump moment” that “shows that Europe still has a populist problem.”Wilders is an outspoken critic of large-scale immigration, and has long attacked what he describes as the “Islamization of the Netherlands,” has called for an EU exit referendum for the Netherlands, and been a vocal critic of Amsterdam’s aid to Ukraine.A Freedom Party-led government is anything but a sure thing, and even if a coalition was put together, compromises would be needed with members of the more traditional right and center-right parties, including the former ruling People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy.Wake-up Call for West's ElitesNonetheless, Wilders’ win and the rise of other populist right forces in in Europe sends a message to the West’s politics-as-usual establishment that in the current climate, politics is anything but usual, says Gabor Stier, a foreign policy analyst for Hungary’s Magyar Nemzet newspaper.In the Netherlands, the issue of unrestrained immigration has been a major problem for Wilders to capitalize on.The so-called battle against climate change is another, the observer said, pointing to the political unrest rocking the Netherlands for over four years now over the government’s efforts to halve the country’s population of livestock and enforce severe emissions restrictions on farmers, which many agrarians have taken as an insult and threat to their way of life.“These are questions, challenges, to which people in the West have not liked the answers given to them by their elites, to put it mildly,” Stier said, pointing out that Western society, the Netherlands included, “has already taken several blows over the past four years,” starting with the Covid pandemic, and followed by the crisis in Ukraine.Stier is pessimistic about Wilders’ chances of actually forming a governing coalition, and expects the next government to remain roughly the same as it is as mainstream parties unite against the Freedom Party. “In my opinion, there is little chance that they will be able to form a government in time,” he said.Ukraine: Europe’s Crisis CatalystAs for Ukraine and Wilders’ opposition to continued funding for the proxy war against Russia, Stier believes "problems” in this area will begin later, “regardless of who leads Holland or the governments of other countries,” simply because “there are no reserves left in Europe – there is nothing for them to supply.”Pointing to the string of right populist victories in Europe, from Hungary, Slovakia and now the Netherlands, Stier expects the next step to be Germany, where the Alternative fur Deutschland Party has made major gains recently to become more popular than any member of Chancellor Scholtz’ Traffic Light Coalition in polling.If mainstream parties and elites want to hang on to power, they will have to understand the popular mood and respond to problems in a timely manner, the observer stressed.

